Generous donors stepped up in time to help the Telluride Foundation replenish its funds to help those hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In December, foundation principals watched with worried eyes as applications for its Good Neighbor emergency hardship assistance program spiked, while its COVID-19 Response Fund dropped as the cash assistance went out through the Good Neighbor program.
First, the Johnson Family Foundation offered a $50,000 challenge match, which generated $100,000. Then, the San Miguel County Commissioners pledged $45,000 to help residents of that county.
Since last March, the COVID-19 Response fund has raised more than $1.3 million to support the Good Neighbor Assistance program, in partnership with Tri-County Health Network. More than $1.1 million has been disbursed to support more than 650 individuals and families, including in western Montrose County, with critical needs, such as rent, utilities, food and medical bills.
The response fund also disbursed $320,000 in emergency grants to health care, food banks, volunteer organizing and internet access organizations.
The need for Good Neighbor assistance continues, and the COVID-19 Response Fund is the only place community members can apply for direct critical human needs cash assistance. While various critical government programs provide food support such as SNAP, many people don’t qualify.
“We anticipate that we will need to raise another $400,000 to meet the need in the community from now until the spring,” said Paul Major, president and CEO of the Telluride Foundation.
The foundation is asking those who will soon be receiving a taxpayer stimulus checks and who have not experienced financial stress due to COVID-19 to consider donating their stimulus check, or a portion of it, to help their neighbors who are struggling during this pandemic.
The foundation launched its first “Stimulate the Response” campaign in April 2020 as the first wave of stimulus checks began arriving, asking community members to consider contributing their stimulus checks to the COVID-19 Response Fund.
The Good Neighbor Fund has been around for more than 15 years, helping hundreds of families over that time. The foundation has expanded the Good Neighbor Fund over the years to ensure families and individuals in San Miguel, Ouray, and western Montrose counties, as well as Rico, are supported, especially during these uncertain times due to the coronavirus. San Miguel County is also providing funding for mental health services through the Good Neighbor Fund.
In addition, generous donors in Ouray County have created the Ouray County Response Fund, which provides Good Neighbor Fund grants specifically to Ouray County residents.
For more information about or how to donate to the Telluride Foundation’s regional Coronavirus Response Fund, https://telluridefoundation.org/responsefund/. For community resources and how to apply to the Fund: https://telluridefoundation.org/covid-19-community-resources/.
The Telluride Foundation exists to create a stronger Telluride and regional community through the promotion and support of philanthropy. 2021 marks 20 years of making more possible through the Telluride Foundation’s commitment to enrich the quality of life of the residents, visitors, and workforce of the Telluride region.
The foundation’s regional Coronavirus Response Fund, which supports community-based organizations and vulnerable individuals and families in the Telluride region, including San Miguel, Ouray, western Montrose counties, and Rico. The fund is targeted to assist in three urgent areas: The Good Neighbor Fund, family/individual emergency assistance for food, rent, medical (including behavioral health treatments); emergency grants to health and human service nonprofits, including regional medical clinics, food banks, and schools to provide meals for students; and expanded internet access and infrastructure necessary for students and teachers to participate in remote learning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.