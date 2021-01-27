Donors stepped up, big time, and they stepped up quickly to help CASA of the 7th Judicial District secure the funding it needs for supportive youth housing in Delta.
That means the project, 1st Place on Palmer Street, will break ground March 1, CASA Executive Director Carlton Mason said.
“Community members helped us raise about $150,000,” he said. Donations from individuals, foundations — and a group of people who pledged matching funds — put CASA’s capital campaign over the top.
CASA provides court appointed special advocates for kids going through civil dependency and neglect cases in Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel, Hinsdale and Gunnison counties.
Some of its other programs include ones for youths in foster care and those youths who are aging out of the system. To combat homelessness among such young people, CASA opened a micro-housing complex in Montrose, 1st Place on Second Street, in 2019. There, youths who have aged out of the system pay rent of no more than 30% of their pay, no matter how little (or nonexistent) that pay is.
CASA is now launching 1st Place on Palmer Street as a similar supportive housing project in Delta, although there are some differences in program organization.
The Palmer Street project is a 3,000 square-foot housing facility with a common area for the tenants and public space for any young people who need a supportive environment or someone to talk to. Small suites, each with a kitchenette and bathroom, will provide housing for up to six qualified youths.
CASA also envisions services for young people at Palmer Street and will place staff at the facility.
The overall project costs $675,000, with a good chunk of the money coming from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. CASA was responsible for raising a large sum, too, and in December, reached out to more of the community. A group of private individuals had pledged $50,000, provided CASA could raise the same amount.
“It all came together in a flurry of activity. By the first of January, it was all done,” Mason said.
That was a welcome change from last February, when fundraising slowed because of COVID-19. “It kept dragging out and dragging out. Some friends in Montrose and some connected with the Montrose Community Foundation really helped us bring it home,” Mason said.
The state housing department, El Pomar Foundation, Western Colorado Community Foundation and the Gates Family Foundation and others also contributed significantly to 1st Place on Palmer Street.
Mason estimates the facility will be completed within about six months of ground-breaking. Although the project cannot come close to providing housing for all youths in need, it will benefit some and the broader community.
“We’ll get six more (youths) that are currently struggling with homelessness and the challenges of becoming independent,” Mason said.
“We’ll have a stronger presence in Delta to meet the community needs around this demographic, even if it’s just services and life-skill training and not housing.”
There is already a waiting list, spilling over from one for 1st Place on Second Street in Montrose, plus CASA works with other youth organizations in Delta County. “Once we open the applications, it will fill up pretty quick, I’m sure,” Mason said.
CASA is currently implementing a pilot program to help young adults in the 7th Judicial District and beyond. With grant funding, it is launching a financial literacy and equity exchange program — or FLEX. The grant matches what young people who have supportive housing vouchers are paying in rent and places that amount in investment accounts for them. Participants must meet a host of conditions and agree to financial disclosures. (See the Dec. 4 Montrose Daily Press.)
CASA and its supporters have since found legislators willing to carry a bill to broaden FLEX’s reach. The draft legislation, with Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, and Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta County as sponsors, would create the opportunity for 18- to 24-year-olds who have supportive housing vouchers to direct the 30% of income they pay in rent into a restricted savings account. The young people would be paying rent, with grants matching that amount for the savings account, Coram said, although the bill is still being drafted.
“I like the concept. Where it’s going to end up, you never know. I think there is a need and if there is a way of filling that, I think it is something that is worthwhile,” Coram said, adding that it helps the young adults build a small nest egg.
“I think it’s a tool to reach responsibility. I don’t think they’ve always had good role models. That’s what I think the benefit of it is. … We’re basically building some equity for them,” said Coram.
The legislation will benefit young adults in a variety of situations, Mason said.
“It’s not just focused on foster kids. It’s looking at young people in all situations. If they qualify for a supportive housing voucher, we already know there are significant needs,” he said.
“If we can get these young people a chance to accrue a significant savings, maybe we can put them in a position where they can hope and aspire for something greater than a government subsidy.”
