The apparent attempt to domesticate a wild deer ultimately ended the animal’s life, after it chased a young boy and, a short time later, gored and dragged a 56-year-old man in Douglas County on Wednesday.
Sheriff’s officials there killed the deer because of the attack, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, in a news release.
The man was injured in attempting to keep the deer from his wife, after it approached their fence. Seemingly friendly, the deer had on a fluorescent orange collar, and pressed its nose against the woman’s finger. But then, it got in through the fence and knocked her back, pinning her against a barbed wire fence, wildlife officials said. Her husband attempted to help and the buck turned on him. It knocked him to the ground, dragged and gored him, inflicting injuries to his lower body.
His wife ran to call 911; she also fetched a pellet gun, which she fired to distract the animal long enough to allow her husband to take cover behind a boat stored on the property.
He was subsequently treated at a local hospital and has since been released.
CPW had not received prior reports of a collared deer in the area and wildlife officers believe it had been domesticated, then set free.
“Every indication we see points to this deer being raised by people, one from its collar and two from its behavior,” said Wildlife Officer Casey Westbrook. “We suspect somebody was raising it and released it after they couldn’t handle it anymore.”
After the attack Wednesday, a resident notified CPW of a Facebook post showing a different man interacting with the same deer Nov. 9.
Officers contacted that man, who reported the buck came to him in his yard in Elizabeth and attempted to push him around with its antlers. He provided pictures of him fighting off the buck.
Also on Wednesday, CPW was told the same deer had chased a 10-year-old child in Franktown, stopping only when a motorist pulled his car between the boy and the deer. This incident was not far from where the 56-year-old man was attacked in his yard minutes later.
It is possible both Wednesday encounters could have been prevented, had the Saturday matter been reported immediately to CPW, instead of just being posted to Facebook, Westbrook said.
“The behavior of any wild animal can be unpredictable, and the behavior of wildlife that get domesticated can be demanding and aggressive,” he said.
It is illegal to own or possess wildlife in Colorado. People are not allowed to remove a wild animal from the woods and take it home.
“These are some of the dangers that come when you try to domesticate, or even just feed wildlife, which is a major issue we start to see this time of year,” Westbrook said.
“These animals learn to expect something from humans and when they don’t get it, they become dangerous and encounters like what we saw here can happen. Mix in the fact that deer are now in the breeding season, and this all contributed to something that could have been prevented.”
If anyone has information of people raising or attempting to domesticate wildlife, it should be reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife by calling 303-291-7227. It can also be done anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or sending an email to game.thief@state.co.us.
