Downsize, fee increase for elementary after-school programs

Students at Johnson Elementary School play with Legos in the STEM lab after school as a part of the Extended Learning Network. (File Photo)

 (Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)

Parents of elementary school students within the Montrose County School District will have to pay a little more, and maybe drive a little farther, to keep their children in after-school programs this year. 

Christi Knoll, program coordinator for the district’s after-school Extended Learning Network, explained that programs will be run at two schools this year, Johnson and Pomona, to serve students within the district. 



