Downsize, fee increase for elementary after-school programs

Parents of elementary school students within the Montrose County School District will have to pay a little more, and maybe drive a little farther, to keep their children in after-school programs this year.
Christi Knoll, program coordinator for the district’s after-school Extended Learning Network, explained that programs will be run at two schools this year, Johnson and Pomona, to serve students within the district.
While the Johnson program will serve only that school’s children, students from Cottonwood, Northside and Oak Grove will be able to attend, and be bussed to, the program at Pomona.
Last year, Johnson, Olathe, Northside, Oak Grove and Pomona Elementary Schools all hosted programs, though on Fridays some schools sent their students to Pomona.
However, this year the district is cutting Olathe Elementary’s program, as Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said there were not enough staff to run the program or interested families to justify having a program or bussing the students to another school. By the end of last year, he said, seven students were participating in Olathe’s after-school program, while the minimum needed to maintain a program or bus students elsewhere is 20.
Fees will also increase this year, and be calculated based on students’ lunch rates. Families who qualify for free lunch will have to pay $6 per child per day, while those who get reduced lunch will pay $8 and those with full-price lunch will pay $10.
Jenkins noted the fee increase comes as the schools lose Covid-era Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds provided through the national CARES Act, which allowed the district to expand its after-school offerings and offer a flat fee of $5 per student.
Before Covid, he explained, only Pomona offered an after-school program that served students from other schools as well.
“This year, the after-school programs will no longer be using ESSER funds,” Jenkins said via email. “We will be relying on the revenue the program has generated over the last two years. The goal for the ELN after-school program is to become a self-sustaining program like it had been prior to COVID-19.”
The $10 per day maximum rate, he continued, is the same as the district charged pre-Covid. The fee collection from families, plus some donations, is now the funding mechanism for the programs, while the loss of ESSER funds resulted in the consolidation.
According to Knoll, the programs start at 3:10 p.m., and families must pick up students by 5:45. In the meantime, they will get to participate in a range of activities from cooking to yoga and science-based programming.
“This year, some of our ELN program class offerings are Seasonal Arts & Crafts, Let's Learn About Cooking, Yoga, The Books We Read, Time to Experiment, Countries Around the World, The Drawing Room and more,” she said via email.
