A late-night fire Thursday, June 9, destroyed an RV and heavily damaged a building that was home to three businesses. No injuries were reported.
The blaze originated in the RV parked between two structures at 323 N. Fourth St.; the cause remains under investigation. (See our Facebook Live video from Thursday.)
Montrose Fire Protection District crews were paged out at 10:05 p.m. When they and police officers arrived, they saw the RV, fully engulfed in flames that were impinging on the businesses: a thrift store, a metal fabrication shop and a home improvement store.
Firefighters immediately tackled the burning RV with a “blitz line” to cool the flames and assess the buildings.
“We were able to prevent it from extending into the Construction Depot occupancy,” MFPD Tad Rowan said, explaining that the commercial area affected is a sort of “horseshoe-shaped” building.
The thrift shop had heavy fire, which crews knocked down and controlled. They then searched for and put out hot spots.
Firefighters encountered light smoke and fire on the Construction Depot side, which they extinguished. They advanced to the rear of the building, where it connects with San Juan Metals, finding heavy fire there, which they also put out. They also broke apart a large pile of lumber that was holding heat and cooled it.
The RV was a total loss; Rowan did not know the housing status of the person who owned the RV or what that person’s needs might be at this time.
The home improvement store is still operational, while the metal shop needs repairs, Rowan said.
The fire’s costs have not been officially determined, however, Rowan loosely estimated between a half-million and three-quarters of a million dollars in damage to the building itself and content loss upwards of a half-million.
The fire was deemed controlled at “midnight on the dot,” Rowan said. Crews remained on scene until 2:20 a.m. Friday.
“Crews did a great job of preventing further extension (fire) into the Construction Depot and had the fire contained and secured very rapidly,” Rowan said. “We truly appreciate the partners that respond with us.”
While all three MFPD substations were fighting the North Fourth fire, they were paged to another scene on 61.75 Road. The fire district sent an engine crew and requested mutual aid from the Olathe Fire Protection District; fortunately, the call turned out to be a false alarm. Rowan said OFPD then also turned its attention to North Fourth.
As well, Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol assisted with traffic control. Delta-Montrose Electric Association and Black Hills Energy also responded to secure utilities.
Thursday night’s fire is the second in less than two months to break out in the downtown area.
In April, Hartman Brothers welding shop caught fire, prompting evacuations and tense times as multiple agencies fought to keep the heat and flames from reaching nearby tanks of flammable liquids.
Employee Keith Dowell was severely injured in that fire and remains hospitalized.
A benefit account was set up at NuVista Federal Credit Union. Those wishing to donate can make checks payable to “Keith Dowell” and mail it to NuVista, 2711 Commercial Way, Montrose CO 81401, or stop by the bank.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.