Incentives to rehab a historic downtown building are paying off — and could pave the way for future, similar investments, Montrose City Council learned Monday.
Along with their own money, Dr. Sarah Judkins, husband, Dr. Tim Judkins, and Dr. Paul Rinne, used about $241,000 in city incentives awarded in 2018 to help renovate the Missouri and Block Building on Main Street. The investors created five workforce-priced apartment units upstairs in the historic building, which also was home to The Vine Restaurant and a bookstore.
Both of those businesses closed this year, but a new restaurant has signed a letter of intent for the downstairs of the building and plans to move into that space, Judkins told the council.
She also told councilors about the building’s long-term tenants, who have worked in careers such as the medical field and package delivery. Two units have turned over but are already being re-rented.
“Both Paul and I are very excited this project has been successful from our standpoint, as far as making this building back into what is the potential for several buildings downtown, which is mixed use,” she said.
Councilors said they were excited to hear about a new restaurant coming to downtown.
Councilor Roy Anderson added that it would be helpful if the Judkinses and Rinne were willing to share their experience with other people who might be interested in similar developments downtown.
“It’s really going to help when COVID is over to get our motor going again and build the downtown area,” Anderson said.
Judkins said she has dealt with different investors during the course of the project and has passed along information about the process.
“I think there’s a lot of interest, honestly,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a “damper” on some development, but Judkins said she doesn’t think that will be permanent.
“I don’t think it’s a long-term damper. I think as people bounce back from that (COVID) there will be other opportunities downtown and there are definitely increased vacancies downtown on the commercial level I think just gives the opportunity for new businesses and ideas to come in. There’s multiple buildings for sale right now that lend themselves to this structure,” she said.
That means more opportunities for investors to partner with the city as she and her partners did, Judkins also said.
“I really feel strongly it’s the key to downtown staying and growing more relevant in the coming years,” she added.
Rinne told city councilors the new restaurant could be coming in as soon as December.
The Missouri and Block Building was added to the city’s register of historic places earlier this year.
Rinne said that was welcome, although he would emphasize to others that it’s better to obtain the designation prior to a project, because of the tax credits that are available.
Under their 2018 agreement with the city, valid through May of 2023, the Judkinses and Rinne are to keep rents within the range considered affordable by the workforce, based on median income levels from 2018. That year, the median income was $44,900 annually and 33% of that forms the maximum rent that can be charged — $1,235 — but with room for increases with proper documentation of wages going up.
Chelsea Rosty, the city’s director of Business Innovation and Tourism, conducted an audit on the leases and found they complied with the incentives agreement.
“The project has performed as intended. We’ve been able to provide housing for our workforce,” Rosty said, also calling the building “iconic.”
The housing market is tricky, with “workforce” housing meaning different things to different people, Mayor Barbara Bynum said Wednesday. In Montrose, there is a need for every type of housing, except for higher-end housing, which is in steady supply, she said.
Councilors know finding rentals is difficult right now and they are hopeful a number of projects in the works will bring more options to the table, thereby stabilizing housing prices here, Bynum also said.
“We just don’t have a lot of housing options right now. I think that is indicative of a national cycle right now,” she said.
The Missouri and Block Building project looks to be successful, Bynum said.
“It seems like it is delivering on what our goal was to get some downtown apartments going and viable and make them available at a price point where they could be for the workforce. We would love to see more downtown apartments developed.”
Bynum said she was pleased the Judkinses and Rinne have been willing to give advice and share information with other prospective developers.
“I thought in some ways, they were a good pilot case to see what that kind of a project could look like and how it could work,” the mayor said.
