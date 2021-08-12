The room was not big enough to fit the crowd of people who gathered to attend the Montrose County School District’s board meeting on August 10, 2021.
“This is a business meeting,” board member Gayle Johnson reminded the sometimes-rowdy audience.
Most of the crowd, board members and district staff present were not wearing masks.
Public commenters came to advocate for parental rights to opt-in sexual education and to object to vaccine clinics.
While addressing the board, Richard Couturier asked the board to raise their hands and indicate who had been vaccinated. Nobody raised their hand and multiple board members said that they would not disclose that information.
“I rhetorically ask: if the vaccine works and you’re protected, why do we need to take an experimental, unapproved drug that has already been advertised and incentivized more than switching your car insurance or your cell phone carrier?” Couturier said.
While the district has strongly encouraged in writing that eligible students and staff get vaccinated, they are not required in Montrose. Also, wearing masks is not required for the start of the school year.
Other districts across the state are requiring masks indoors and vaccinations for teachers. In Denver Public Schools, which is the state’s largest district, masks are required for everyone indoors. All public and high-risk private employees in Denver are required to be fully vaccinated by the end of September.
Another member of the public came to voice objections about critical race theory.
“It’s the most suggestive form of indoctrination based on Marxism that will destroy our kids and the future of this country,” Leah Vandersluis told the board.
As Superintendent Carrie Stephenson emphasized in a letter published in the Daily Press on July 31, critical race theory is an advanced academic concept that is not taught in K-12 schools in Montrose — or anywhere else in the country.
Other items discussed included the resignation of board member Shawn Carroll, federal grant funding and the new San Juan Outdoor Learning Center.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
