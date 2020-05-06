Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County Public Health medical adviser, addressed the future of COVID-19 in the community during Monday’s city council work session, saying that potential increases in cases are dependent on how carefully the public follows social distancing guidelines.
Although the hospital says it is ready for a potential surge, and the county is regularly monitoring data, decreases in social distancing as restrictions are lifted will most likely cause increases in cases, according to Adragna. The level of social distancing adherence will determine how flat that impending curve — the model that shows the rate of infection — will be.
Adragna prefaced his update by saying that 100% of predictive models are wrong, as they do not "actively predict the complexity of behavior" and assume that no one leaves or enters the community. Models will be updated as information becomes available, he said.
During the stay-at-home order, Montrose County had an approximately 70% social distancing efficacy. As the economy reopens, that number is likely to change.
"We expect to start to see changes in our social distancing efficacy," Adragna said. "We’re probably at the lowest point right now (for cases) than I project over the next couple of months, unless we do maintain high levels of social distancing."
Montrose County encourages the community to keep the efficacy as high as possible during reopenings, but even if the effectiveness of social distancing decreases to as little as 20% (in which members of the community have reestablished contact with 80% of the people they were in close contact with before social distancing measures), the hospital and healthcare system are currently prepared to handle that projected surge.
"What we’re happy to see here, and we hope that this is true, is that even with a reduction of social distancing efficacy to 20% and nearly 2,500 infected persons, we would not overwhelm our hospital’s healthcare integrity," Adragna said.
"The takeaway here is that under all of these models, we show no surge of our healthcare system, and the more effective we are at our social distancing, the fewer people end up hospitalized," Adragna said.
As the community goes through the process of reopening, Montrose County Public Health will continue to monitor data to make sure that the measures currently in place remain conducive to flattening the curve.
According to the county, "to progress through phases, Montrose County Public Health will ensure a decreasing or stable low case count, adequate medical capacity, adequate testing capacity, and adequate contact tracing, isolation and quarantine compliance, and no data or trends to suggest an impending surge."
"The Public Health Department at this point is not planning to implement any stricter public health rules than are already implemented through the governor’s executive order and through the state public health office, as we feel, at this time, that those are appropriate for our county and what we’re seeing," Adragna said. "We’re going to continue to track the data, though, and… with the social distancing efficacy changing, and we don’t know exactly how effective the community is going to be in that, we may see increases."
In the event of social distancing efficacy dropping too low and causing a large projected surge, the county would take steps to prevent overwhelming the healthcare system.
"If Montrose was to see that we were going to have a surge, that we might jeopardize the healthcare system, our team would reevaluate where we are at that time," Adragna said.
Until then, the community is encouraged to practice social distancing and safety measures to keep the curve flattened in the coming months.
At the end of the update, Adragna addressed the community’s prevalent concern about the use of face masks. Adragna also said he would like to see the community continue to use masks.
"There’s a few things that are required to make it useful: one is community spread. We identified community spread in early April, and what that means is that you can get it even if you don’t go to an outbreak site. The second part is a large number of people who are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms."
He also identified that a third factor is the hardiness of the virus, which is able to survive on surfaces for multiple days. By wearing a mask, people can avoid getting infected droplets onto surfaces where others can contract the virus.
Montrose County is currently in Phase 3 of reopening, and the safer-at-home policy is set to expire on May 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.