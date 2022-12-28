David Dragoo has been reappointed by Colorado Economic Development Commission (EDC) by Sen. Stephen Fenberg, Senate president. This marks Dragoo’s third reappointment, one of the longest on the Commission and the only person ever to serve from Montrose County.
Founded in 1987 by the Colorado General Assembly, the EDC consists of an 11-member panel charged with promoting economic development and employment opportunities in the state. The Commission oversees several hundred million dollars in competitive tax credits and investments in Colorado businesses looking to expand or relocate.
“It’s a privilege for me to represent Western Colorado on the Commission and to advocate as a voice of rural Colorado,” said Dragoo. “The EDC has worked hard to bring more resources to small towns in Colorado and help rural businesses reach their goals.”
Dragoo, a Colorado-born businessman, sees his business experience and public service as an important intersection. “I know the joys and pains of running a small organization. That helps give perspective on the EDC board,” said Dragoo.
Dragoo is the founder of Mayfly Outdoors, an outdoor products company and Certified B Corporation based in Montrose, Colorado. The company employs more than 130 people with operations in California, Colorado, and the United Kingdom.
Additionally, Dragoo has served as president of the Colorado Outdoors development project since 2016, working to transform Montrose into a compelling destination for families and businesses alike. The award-winning project is drawing new industries to the growing region, bringing new housing and creating additional jobs. Organizations like Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), Marriott hotels, Secret Creek, Shelter Distilling, the Montrose Recreational District, and several others have since made significant investments in the project.
One of the main goals of the Colorado Outdoors project is to bring like-minded outdoor companies together. The 160-acre master-planned site has over 40-acres of open space and includes an array of walking trails, wildlife corridors, and a newly upgraded river restoration project for river recreation activities.
Dragoo earned a Bachelor’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He was honored in 2019 as one of the Top-5 most influential young professionals in Colorado by ColoradoBiz magazine, and recognized by former Gov. John Hicklenlooper on the Senate floor in 2018.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone