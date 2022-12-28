David Dragoo

David Dragoo 

 (Courtesy photo)

Special to the MDP

David Dragoo has been reappointed by Colorado Economic Development Commission (EDC) by Sen. Stephen Fenberg, Senate president. This marks Dragoo’s third reappointment, one of the longest on the Commission and the only person ever to serve from Montrose County.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?