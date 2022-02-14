Montrose Regional Health’s board of directors lost a member shortly after the hospital and her husband's business each announced new medical center services.
“It was a mutually agreed upon decision because of a conflict of interest,” MRH Board President Kjersten Davis said Monday, of Dr. Heidi Dragoo stepping off the hospital board. Davis said the issue was that Dragoo was in a conflicted position; there was no other issue with her board service.
Dragoo, who had served on the board for five years, said she left because she was nearing the end of her term — and because she wanted to avoid the perception of a conflict when it comes to her husband's business arrangements.
Dragoo’s husband David is the founder of Colorado Outdoors, an outdoors-business, retail and residential development.
On Feb. 10, Colorado Outdoors announced a 50,000-square-foot medical center with access to outpatient care would be built on the property.
"I really enjoyed my experience (on the board)," said Heidi Dragoo, an epidemiology program manager for Mesa County Public Health. "The timing worked out because I didn't want any conflict of interest, primarily because David sold land to the new medical center. The timing worked out."
That same day that Colorado Outdoors announced the forthcoming medical center, Montrose Regional Health announced that it is building an 80,000-square-foot ambulatory care center with outpatient services in the Rivers Landing commercial development, next door to the old JC Penney’s building.
Hospital CEO Jeff Mengenhausen said he had not known about the Colorado Outdoors Medical Center, but that the hospital intends to proceed with its ambulatory care center.
David Dragoo said in his company’s announcement that the facility there is a partnership between several private surgeon groups and a for-now unidentified national specialty health care provider. The center is to provide specialty surgeries, oncology, urgent care, imaging and other services.
The Colorado Outdoors center will be in direct competition with Montrose Regional Health’s ambulatory care center, Davis said.
“Our board needs to serve our hospital. She (Heidi Dragoo) would have to split her allegiance between the hospital and her family’s financial gains or projects,” Davis said.
Davis said there was a discussion with Dragoo last Friday, Feb. 11, and that on Saturday, Feb. 12, Dragoo tendered a brief resignation letter. The MRH board will begin searching for her replacement.
The optics of the situation troubled her, board member Dr. Mary Vader said. She reiterated, though, that the hospital isn’t scrapping its own construction plans.
“It doesn’t change what we’re doing. It will be the same people taking care of you now (who are taking care of you) in the new center. … We’re non-profit. We’re going to go ahead with plans,” Vader said.
“We’re moving ahead with our project,” Davis confirmed.
“We’ve been planning for several years. This is an unfortunate circumstance. If there are two competing ambulatory care centers in our small community, it will hurt the community. There is a staffing shortage nationwide. We would be competing, not just for patients, but for staff.”
The Colorado Outdoors Medical Center is anticipated to be a “significant driver” of economic activity, one that will keep health care local by creating new jobs and supporting local medical facilities, David Dragoo said in last week’s announcement. Further, the center will contribute to the local tax base.
Montrose Regional Health wanted to move on its plans for an ambulatory care center before a national firm, without a comparable stake in the community, came in, Mengenhausen said last week. Like Colorado Outdoors’ center, the hospital’s care center is looking for investment buy-in from independent physician groups.
“We are our local, independent hospital and we want to stay that way. Pressure from outside, bigger systems always threaten that status,” Davis said Monday.
The business plan is solid, with everything in place to deliver efficient, quality care through the ambulatory care center, she also said.
“I’m not worried about our practice moving forward. I’m just worried the pie isn’t big enough to be divided two ways,” Davis said.