The harbinger was the lightning.
Thursday, when subtropical moisture set up in a ridge along the Uncompahgre Plateau and lashed Montrose, the lightning had Sherry Hamblin and her sister-in-law huddling.
“The lightning was so bad, we were both cowered in the kitchen,” Hamblin said Friday, at the top of her mud-choked driveway on Kiowa Road.
“We looked out the window of the doorway and she said, ‘Oh, Sherry, there goes your deep freeze(r). Oh, Sherry, there goes your couch.’ She said, ‘What the hell’s going on?’ and we looked out, and the canal’s coming through the door.”
The family had to scramble to safety and to a place where they could make a phone call to get Hamblin’s husband, David, oxygen — his backpack and tank floated away, along with other equipment he kept on the porch, where he spends much of his time.
Friday, a day after the CQ lateral canal behind the home overflowed, the Hamblins’ recliner remained on its back in a neighboring hay field, mud cloaking it and the throw blanket on it.
At Yurtstead Farm on 5800 Road Thursday, Jenn Mueller was in the packing shed with workers. As they prepared to harvest organic veggies for the upcoming Ridgway farmer’s market, lightning clattered overhead, and the rain, mixed with hail, salted down.
The lightning hit “like a flash-bang, right on top of us,” Mueller said Friday. She ducked through the hail to cover housing for baby birds, then saw the tarps over her chicken houses moving. Mueller rushed up the stairs of her pedestal yurt for a better vantage point, screaming.
“My people came out. I’m not a yeller type of person. That was the point where all the chicken houses with birds inside were floating,” she said.
Mueller and others did what they could to save the birds, but many drowned as the water carried off the chicken houses. Roughly 400 of Yurtstead Farm’s poultry are unaccounted for, as is at least one pig.
“It’s pretty extensive damage,” Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins said Friday, adding later “there was extensive crop damage.”
Flooding hit mainly on Kiowa and Jasmine roads, plus Shavano Valley Road, although problems were also seen near Carnation Road, he said.
County road and bridge crews, along with multiple public safety agencies, responded Thursday afternoon, when the driving rain pushed canal water across roads. Many stayed late into the night addressing the emergency; crews were also working Friday to clear and shore up roads.
But on Thursday, Kiowa Road had to be closed, as did Jasmine Road. The force of the water even dislodged a shipping-sized metal pod from where it was stored and wedged it beneath the Jasmine Road bridge.
“Some residences got inundated,” Hawkins said, although he did not have an exact tally.
He said two or three homes were rendered at least temporarily uninhabitable. In one, water blew out the basement windows. One home had water flow completely through it, he said.
Hamblin later confirmed this was her family home of 41 years. She suspects broken water pipes were a major part of what happened.
Hawkins said when arrived at the Kiowa Road home Thursday, water was still pouring through the windows.
Yurtstead’s 3 acres were completely deluged, he also said: “The 3 acres of organic crops they grew are all gone.”
Rain needed — but ‘not like that’
The storm systems that whipped through Montrose Thursday dumped 0.3 inches of rain rain at Montrose Regional Airport’s station, according to the official measurement. Measurements taken from observers on behalf of the National Weather Service at various spots in the area exceeded that, ranging between three-quarters to more than 1 inch.
“With the overall pattern the last couple days since Wednesday, we had a surge of subtropical moisture that has worked its way into the area from the west and resulted in scattered showers and thunderstorms,” NWS meteorologist Matthew Aleksa said.
Initially, the storms were dry, then the lower atmosphere moistened, transitioning Thursday to wetter storms. Much of the heavy rain fell later afternoon, from storms forming over the plateau, which tracked into the valley over Olathe, but also hit in spots all the way down to Ridgway, Aleksa said.
The heavy rainfall spurred localized flooding.
“That’s what can happen at this time, when we get that deep moisture, very reminiscent of a monsoonal push,” Aleksa said.
Scattered storms flared up again on Friday, including at the Hamblin home late that afternoon.
A few hours before that burst hit, Aleksa said conditions could be drying out Saturday.
“We will see some storms Saturday afternoon, but not quite as widespread or intense,” he said.
The National Weather Service was preparing to send meteorologists and a hydrologist to the Kiowa Road area on Friday to assess conditions, he also said.
Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association’s manager, Steve Anderson, said the entity shut the water out of the CQ canal Thursday night, but it had already overtopped its banks — an act of God the water users association cannot control, he said.
Prior to the late-week storms, Montrose County had been roasting in near-record heat. Some rain was needed — and what fell added 500 acre-feet of stored water to Ridgway Reservoir for the association — Anderson said, “but we don’t need it like that.”
Extensive flooding has been known to occur in the area every several years, he said, acknowledging reports of crop losses and home damage.
Mud, with water an ankle-deep or more, puddled amid battered crop rows Friday evening. One farmer lost at least 20 acres of crops to the storm, Montrose County Media Relations Manager Katie Yergensen said. “In an area where agriculture is really important, that is a big deal,” she said.
Hawkins was set to meet with the Colorado Division of Homeland Security Emergency Management on Friday, as well as with the UVWUA for continued assessments.
“I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.
“It was quite a bit of water that came down. The eye of the storm went over this area. … It was insane.”
Scrambling
Sherry Hamblin’s voice broke a few times as she surveyed the damage to her family home of four decades.
“We couldn’t get out this door,” she recounted, indicating with her hands the depth of the swift-moving water. They headed out the front.
“We had to crawl over the fence to get out to (car). Luckily, our car was out front. I don’t know why we had it parked there, but it was out there, so we had an avenue of escape.”
The family did not try to head down Kiowa toward 5850 Road. They drove up the road above the canal until they could find a cell phone signal.
The Hamblins had to cut the power to their place before leaving. With David’s portable oxygen equipment under water, and the concentrator requiring electricity, they summoned emergency medical help to get him oxygen.
Hawkins said a private citizen used his own road grader to create access to the Hamblin home for emergency services.
Before leaving the home, Sherry heard water — running water that should have been flowing through pipes. When her son checked, he found the water pipes broken off, spraying everywhere.
“On top of canal water, my pipes were all broken,” she said. In addition to shutting off power to avoid fire risk, the Hamblins’ son turned off the water.
Mueller, of Yurtstead, also lost all of her produce.
“It was some water. I’ll say that,” she said, recounting water that flowed dangerously fast, resting 3 feet deep in places.
As the flood hit, Mueller’s husband Ryan Murray was trying to come home, but couldn’t access the driveway. He struck out on foot after his truck became mired on neighboring property.
“He was watching us try to save animals. We got as many birds as we could access, but the currents were too strong. I watched some of the turkeys float away,” Mueller said.
“The farm is decimated. I don’t have insurance.”
The Hamblins do. Although Sherry suspects a lot of the damage was from the burst pipes, when it comes to flood damage, their homeowner’s policy will not cover it. The Hamblins were told Friday a separate policy was required.
Sherry said she had tried two years earlier to buy flood insurance, only to be turned down on the basis of not living in a floodplain. She fears her neighbors are in the same predicament. “But if they (insurance company) wouldn’t sell me flood coverage, why would they sell somebody else flood coverage?” she said.
The home’s canal-facing bedrooms were not significantly damaged, she noted. The kitchen, front room and utility room were “totally” destroyed, however.
Seeking coverage was not the only things the Hamblins did to guard against a potential flood. They also built up a bank of sandbags along the canal.
Sherry told of taking up the county’s offer of free sand last year and of personally filling 56 bags, which she then carried and placed by herself on her property along the canal.
“It did not flood where those were,” she said. “It flooded where I stopped. But it (sandbagging) wasn’t far enough.”
Mueller and Murray’s home and packing shed are intact and the farm’s breeding flock is OK.
“It was just a lot of livestock. I make a living growing vegetables and now I also don’t have a way to make money to even recover,” Mueller said.
A friend set up a Go Fund Me page, “Yurtstead Farm - Flood Recovery,” for donations. (https://www.gofundme.com/f/yurtstead-farm-flood-recovery)
Montrose County is reaching out to entities like CSU-Extension for resources to which to direct affected property owners. Colorado’s division of Homeland Security is also seeing what might be offered at a state level, Hawkins said, although the county cannot make any guarantees.
“We want to help our community out as much as possible,” he said.
Hawkins praised county employees and all responding agencies, as well as UVWUA for their work and cooperation.
“The crews did a great job in working hard to get the road open and they did it as quickly as possible, as safely as they could. They are an integral part of keeping our community safe for the traveling public,” Yergensen said. She said Commissioner Sue Hansen, interim county manager Jon Waschbusch and Hawkins had toured the area and talked to homeowners.
Neighbor helping neighbor
For now, Mueller is digging out what can be salvaged at Yurtstead before the mud hardens. At least, she said, the top soil was only buried, not scoured away. She expects to be able to dig out her garlic, some squash, carrots and perhaps some of the onions.
Despite what happened, no one was hurt, and the “house mammals” (pet cats and dogs) were OK.
“We got lucky,” Mueller said.
Neighbors pitched in, too.
“The whole neighborhood came out to help us get the pigs into something (in this case, the garden) because they were just loose. For the pigs, it was probably the best day ever — the whole world was mud,” Mueller said.
A steady flow of people has also come by to help with cleanup. The farm has pretty much reached the point where mainly machine work is left; a neighbor is lending Yurtstead some equipment.
“We’ll rebuild. I think I can pull it around so it’s not even a total loss for the year,” Mueller said. “I think it’s doable. We were set to really have a successful year. I had never seen my farm look so good and I said that, so maybe I jinxed myself. But I thrive under adversity. I’ve done it before. I can do it again.”
The Hamblins' children and grandchildren worked Friday to shovel away mud and debris. As she talked, Sherry pointed out a mother hummingbird — undeterred by the flash flood and still keeping her nest.
