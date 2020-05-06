Montrose and Olathe high school seniors will celebrate their academic achievements with a commencement parade on Sunday, May 17.
Principals Scot Brown and James Barnhill announced the routes for the parades earlier this week. The OMHS parade begins at noon and the MHS parade begins at 2 p.m.
Seniors will pick up their caps and gowns during senior check out May 13-15.
The celebration begins for OMHS seniors in the OHS student parking lot at 11:45 a.m. Students who wish to participate are asked to line up in their vehicles 15 minutes before noon.
For the MHS parade, seniors are asked to begin arriving at 1:30 p.m.
Students must remain in their vehicles while waiting for the processional to ensure the schools abide by COVID-19 protocols and limit person-to-person contact.
According to a OMHS Facebook page post, the route for the parade begins at the OHS parking lot before heading right on the Highway 50 Business Loop. Students will proceed north and take a left on 2nd St. Proceeding to Roberts Ave., students will take a left and continue to 4th St. Continuing on 4th St., the parade will head to the Highway 50 Business Loop before turning right into Corn Park. At the entrance to the Corn Park, students will take a right and follow the road. After receiving their diploma cover, students will exit the park and leave.
OMHS students, family and friends are asked to tune into Cherry Creek Radio where they can listen to speeches from the valedictorian, salutatorian, and the head boy and girl. Pomp and Circumstance will also be playing.
After students receive their diploma covers, they can retrieve their senior pictures and banners along the Highway 50 Business Loop.
Following the announcement, Dawn Eichert, a parent of an OHS senior, was excited to hear of the celebration.
“I think it’s fantastic that the school district has found a way to celebrate the Class of 2020 and still follow the social distancing guidelines,” Eichert said. “Our seniors deserve to be recognized for all their hard work; this is a huge achievement. I’m hopeful that some restrictions will be lifted by August so the seniors can still have the formal graduation ceremony planned on the 2nd.”
Tonya O’Donnell, a parent of two OHS seniors, said the changes to graduation during such an unprecedented time is making her feel a variety of emotions.
“I’m excited for those kids who aren’t going to be here in August because it’s a way for them to celebrate their success,” she said. “But, I still want to watch my daughters walk across the stage.”
Still, O’Donnell appreciates the work of the school staff to make graduation special for the seniors.
“I’m thankful that our staff is trying to come up with ideas for our seniors,” she said. “I hope we can keep planning for August and strive to see those kids walk across the stage with other families cheering them on.”
According to the MHS letter, students will follow a pace car out of the Russell Stovers parking lot down Rio Grand Ave. to S 5th St. before taking two right turns into the junior lot at MHS. That is where seniors will receive their diplomas.
Within the letter, Barnhill said, “I know this is not the most ideal situation, but based on the number of students that were not going to be available in August and Gov. Polis’ statement...I wanted to ensure that our seniors got some well-deserved recognition.”
Polis announced that schools would not be able to hold traditional graduation ceremonies until Fall 2020 at the earliest.
During the graduation processional, all students and spectators are expected to follow social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.
Seniors are asked to sit in the passenger seat of the vehicle and have a family member drive them through the route to reduce distracted driving. Only one student is allowed in a vehicle, unless the graduates are family members.
The schools encourage students to decorate their vehicles prior to the parade, but the decorations must be school appropriate. OMHS students are asked to creatively ensure their names are present on the car as identification. Inappropriate decorations will result in the student not being allowed to participate in the parade.
Families and friends are invited to celebrate this achievement by parking vehicles along Rio Grand Ave. Spectators should arrive early to find a parking spot prior to the processional. The MHS parking lot is not a congregation place and graduates must exit immediately after receiving their diplomas.
There will be a photographer taking photos as graduates receive their diploma covers and students will be provided their pictures of this experience. Students will receive their diplomas in the mail within two weeks.
OMHS has five trucks available to transport up to five students who do not have access to a vehicle. Brown asks students to communicate their need for a vehicle during senior checkout.
Montrose Police Department personnel will provide a presence throughout the route and will close the route to non-processional traffic.
OMHS is still planning to hold a commencement ceremony on Aug. 2 at noon at the Montrose Events Center so long as COVID-19 protocols allow it.
Montrose High School seniors are disappointed they won’t have the traditional graduation ceremony in May, but they appreciate how the district staff and community are supporting them.
“It is devastating to have something you look forward to your whole life be taken away,” a MHS senior Isabel Stollsteimer said. “However, I’m so grateful that my school is working to do something for my senior class. The drive-through graduation is not what I had in mind, but I’m thankful that this solution keeps everyone in our community safe.”
Fatima Ibarra, a fellow MHS senior is trying to look at the bright side of the situation.
“I’m disappointed like almost every other senior is that our senior year isn’t going the way we planned and hoped for,” Ibarra said. “I’ve always dreamed of walking to get my diploma in a traditional ceremony in front of my friends and family. It’s an honor to be a part of this class and I know the Class of 2020 will always stand out for being different.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.