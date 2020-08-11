A Friday crash that briefly closed U.S. 50 in Delta County occurred when the driver of a Nissan failed to yield right of way at the stop sign on G50 Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Brandon Tulcus, 34, of Aurora was westbound in a 2005 Nissan sedan on G50 Road and his vehicle was struck by a 2019 Kia SUV that was eastbound on the highway.
The Kia’s driver, Monroe Grewe, 64, of Grand Junction, and his 67-year-old female passenger, were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, as was Tulcus.
Tulcus was cited for failure to stop as required, driving without a seat belt and no proof of insurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.