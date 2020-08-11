PHOTOS- Crash on U.S. 50 August 7 20200807914.JPG
A Friday crash that briefly closed U.S. 50 in Delta County occurred when the driver of a Nissan failed to yield right of way at the stop sign on G50 Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Brandon Tulcus, 34, of Aurora was westbound in a 2005 Nissan sedan on G50 Road and his vehicle was struck by a 2019 Kia SUV that was eastbound on the highway.

The Kia’s driver, Monroe Grewe, 64, of Grand Junction, and his 67-year-old female passenger, were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, as was Tulcus.

Tulcus was cited for failure to stop as required, driving without a seat belt and no proof of insurance.

