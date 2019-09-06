Head on collison U.S. 50

Drivers sat waiting for the road to be cleared after a head-on collision on U.S. 50 along the Blue Mesa Reservoir.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries after a severe car crash on U.S. 50 at mile marker 141, about 20 miles west of Gunnison on Friday.

The Colorado State Patrol said that a 17-year-old boy from Mosca, Colorado, driving a Nissan Pathfinder was headed eastbound on U.S. 50 when he crossed over the centerline into the west bound lane colliding with a 59-year-old man from Grand Junction driving a Ford F350 pulling a trailer.

The Ford’s driver and his female passenger, 55, escaped injury.

The CSP said that both parties were wearing seatbelts. Law enforcement suspects marijuana was a potential contributing factor in the crash.

Delays continued through the afternoon on U.S. 50 along the Blue Mesa Reservoir, but by 2:30 p.m. the vehicles were cleared and the road was opened completely.

