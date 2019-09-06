One man suffered life-threatening injuries after a severe car crash on U.S. 50 at mile marker 141, about 20 miles west of Gunnison on Friday.
The Colorado State Patrol said that a 17-year-old boy from Mosca, Colorado, driving a Nissan Pathfinder was headed eastbound on U.S. 50 when he crossed over the centerline into the west bound lane colliding with a 59-year-old man from Grand Junction driving a Ford F350 pulling a trailer.
The Ford’s driver and his female passenger, 55, escaped injury.
The CSP said that both parties were wearing seatbelts. Law enforcement suspects marijuana was a potential contributing factor in the crash.
Delays continued through the afternoon on U.S. 50 along the Blue Mesa Reservoir, but by 2:30 p.m. the vehicles were cleared and the road was opened completely.
Emily Ayers is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.