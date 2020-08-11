The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorists to watch out for the crews performing the perennial task of mowing. For much of the summer and into the coming fall maintenance crews will be working on the sides of highways with large mowing equipment to manage the vegetation along the rights-of-way of highways.
Into the coming weeks, Durango maintenance patrols will be working on US 550 south of Durango and on other US and state highways in Southwest and south-central Colorado.
Mowing operations help to maintain a safe driving environment on rural highways. Mowing ensures roads signs are visible and clear of vegetation, controls noxious weeds, and reduces fire hazards.
