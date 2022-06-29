The district court civil case over the drowning death of a Montrose teen has been transferred to federal court.
Matthew and Emily Imus filed suit in local courts first, contending the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association was responsible for the death of their son, Connor, in the South Canal.
Connor, a standout Montrose High School athlete, drowned in the canal in 2019, presumably after going in to save his dog, Bella, who also died.
The Imuses alleged in a 2021 suit in Montrose District Court that the association was the “landowner” where the accident happened and had a legal duty of care to their son, since it knew the canal was a public danger. Their son believed the canal was a public area and thus, was an invitee onto the property.
The Imuses are seeking damages for negligence and premises liability resulting in wrongful death.
In response, the defendants said the U.S. Department of Interior was the landowner where the UVWUA manages the South Canal and that because the teen was a “trespasser” as defined by law, the federal government was the nonparty at fault in that suit.
Since the suit was filed, the youth’s family filed to add the Interior Department, alleging that the government was acting through the Bureau of Reclamation, a division of the Interior Department. As the “landowner,” the government failed in its duty of care, the suit says.
Their complaint indicates the department should have been on notice as to the dangers posed by the South Canal after an earlier drowning there, radio personality Rick Steele’s, in 2010, yet there were no warning signs, gate, or other barrier installed to indicate the area was off-limits. Instead, a warning sign only went up after Connor and Bella died.
On June 10, local District Judge Mary Deganhart accepted the United States Attorney’s Office’s notice of removal. That filing notified the court that the matter is being moved from state court, which “shall proceed no further” with it, unless the suit is remanded to state court.
On June 9, the Imuses’ amended complaint was filed with the U.S. District Court and the federal court reflects the notice of removal.
The federal court on June 21 gave the government until Aug. 8 to respond to the complaint.
The water users association remains as a party to the federal case.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
