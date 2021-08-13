Drowning suit on hold, pending federal claims

The wrongful death suit filed in the drowning death of a Montrose teen is effectively on hold because of a possible claim against the federal government.
Connor Imus was 17 in 2019 when he drowned in the South Canal. It is speculated that while on a walk, he tried to save his dog, Bella, when she went into the canal. When he did not return, his family reported him missing. Searchers discovered the dog’s body first, then Connor’s.
In May, the Imus family sued the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, which operates the South Canal.
The family alleges negligence resulting in wrongful death and premises liability resulting in wrongful death, asserting in the suit that UVWUA’s actions or omissions cost Connor’s life and continuing emotional distress to his parents, Matthew and Emily.
Attorneys for UVWUA contend the claims are barred both by statute and under the state’s Premises Liability Act because Connor was a “trespasser.”
The plaintiffs allege the water users association itself had a duty to Connor and as the landowner where his death occurred it was legally responsible for the conditions. Further, Connor was operating under the assumption that the canal was public and thus, was an “invitee,” not a trespasser.
But UVWUA says the federal government, not the association, owns the land where the canal flows and thus, is a “nonparty at fault” in the case.
On Aug. 2, the UVWUA formally filed the requisite notice to designate nonparties at fault as the Department of the Interior, including the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Reclamation.
Per the notice, these and other government agencies are the landowners where the drowning occurred and “may therefore be responsible for the alleged failure to fix, warn or safeguard any alleged dangerous condition on the property, including but not limited to the canal and water system at issue in this case.”
If the Imuses sustained legal damages, these would be the result of actions or omissions by the federal government, UVWUA attorney Scott Neckers wrote in the filing.
The filing asks the court to determine the percentage of liability that should be attributed to each of the nonparties the UVWUA seeks to designate as at fault.
Because a possible claim is pending against the federal government, the matter has been stayed, per the judge’s subsequent order. A status conference is set for Sept. 22.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
