Staff Report
Another arrest has been made in a drug case that saw five men indicted.
Dylan M. Martinez, 36, was arrested Nov. 5, after a lengthy investigation. He is now free on bond and due again in court Dec. 9.
According to his arrest affidavit, he was suspected of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Martinez is accused of helping Edward Sandoval traffic drugs into Montrose, per the document.
Sandoval was indicted by a local grand jury in September, as were Todd Davies, Michael Vo, Ben Nguyen and Cesar Gracian.
Sandoval, Vo and Davies were charged with felony drug distribution and possession with intent to distribute drugs. Nguyen and Gracian were charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs.
All of the men except for Nguyen are free on bond. Nguyen’s bail was last week set at $15,000, cash or surety (property pledge) after the district judge declined to set a personal recognizance bond.
Sandoval and Davies are due in court Dec. 7;Vo and Gracian are set to appear Nov. 29 and Nguyen, on Dec. 13.
The 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force obtained an arrest warrant for Martinez on Oct. 25.
According to the allegations in that document, the investigation pointed to Sandoval being a “multi-ounce to pound-quantity distributor” of meth who used his Montrose home as a distribution point.
Through controlled buys, task force agent confidential sources purchased 11 ounces, or 308 grams, of meth from Sandoval, the Martinez arrest affidavit alleges. (Sandoval’s indictment/affidavit are not publicly available.)
Agents secured a warrant for a phone number linked to Sandoval, which Martinez allegedly called in March. According to his arrest warrant, Martinez was recorded seeking to obtain drugs from Sandoval to deliver to other people and swore when informed only half the amount he wanted was available — 14 grams instead of 28.
“Based on Martinez’s statement of purchasing methamphetamine … in tandem with knowing 14 grams of methamphetamine isn’t personal use, it is clear Martinez is purchasing the methamphetamine with the intent of distributing it,” the task force agent wrote in the affidavit for the warrant.
A police officer later stopped Martinez for traffic offenses as he left Sandoval’s residence, the affidavit says, but the K9 used to conduct an air-sniff did not alert on his vehicle, so he was issued a summons and released.
Martinez was then recorded telling Sandoval about the stop during another phone call, the document goes on to say. Martinez allegedly confided to Sandoval that he had meth in his pocket, not the vehicle.
The affidavit further states Martinez told Sandoval that the encounter rattled him and that police “knew he was lying.” Sandoval reportedly told Martinez he was throwing his phone away.
In June, Martinez allegedly boasted in a comment on the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post about its new K9 handler, stating: “the last dog you used on me sucked” and added a laughing face emoji.
“It is evident that Martinez was making fun of the K9 unit for missing the methamphetamine he had possessed that day because of it being on his person,” the task force agent wrote.
The agent further noted there were other conversations between Martinez and Sandoval, along with electronic surveillance indicating “some sort of friendship” and the buying and selling of drugs.