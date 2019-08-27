The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Saturday formally threw its support in Colorado’s U.S. Senate primary to John Hickenlooper, a move sure to irk the large slate of his intraparty rivals and that likely signals significant financial support for the former governor.
“John Hickenlooper is far and away the strongest candidate to beat Cory Gardner, and we’re proud to support him in his run for Senate,” Lauren Passalacqua, a spokeswoman for the deep-pocketed DSCC, said in a written statement.
The DSCC endorsement comes just days after Hickenlooper announced his candidacy and about a week after he ended his presidential bid. The organization sent a tweet out Friday celebrating his U.S. Senate bid, but not clearly backing his candidacy over others.
The DSCC is the Democratic party arm tasked with ensuring Democrats win in U.S. Senate races, which gives candidates both direct financial support but also has millions to spend on their behalf. They need four seats to win back the chamber’s majority in 2020, and Colorado is one of the group’s top targets.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
