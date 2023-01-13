The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office made more than 130 traffic stops during a DUI enforcement period Dec. 29 through Jan. 2— and six arrests for impaired or intoxicated driving.

That’s “quite a lot, to be honest,” said Sheriff Gene Lillard, who also is concerned with the speeds people are traveling on highways into and out of Montrose.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?