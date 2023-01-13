The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office made more than 130 traffic stops during a DUI enforcement period Dec. 29 through Jan. 2— and six arrests for impaired or intoxicated driving.
That’s “quite a lot, to be honest,” said Sheriff Gene Lillard, who also is concerned with the speeds people are traveling on highways into and out of Montrose.
“One thing we’ve noticed is traffic on US 550 and US 50, east and north, during the rush hours, the speeds have been rather remarkable,” Lillard said.
Road rage incidents are also cropping up, he said, detailing an alarming case last week in which one woman followed another to Banner Road. Lillard said one of the drivers in the involved vehicles got out with a pistol, putting the other in fear.
“That’s what we’re seeing, road rage and disrespect for motorists,” he said. “We’re just trying to get people to slow down and adhere to speed signs, not drive so fast or so carelessly. It’s very concerning.”
More information about impaired driving and safety information can be found at codot.gov/safety.
