A Union Pacific train travels along the Colorado River near Cameo on May 16, 2023. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado’s Eagle County and a coalition of environmental groups are urging the federal Bureau of Land Management to undertake a full review of the proposed expansion of an oil-train terminal in eastern Utah.

Owned by Utah’s largest oil producer, the Wildcat Loadout Facility near Price, Utah, has been used in recent years to transport limited amounts of crude oil by rail through Colorado to refineries along the Gulf Coast. The exported oil is currently trucked to the terminal from the Uinta Basin, the oil-rich region to the northeast, before being loaded into rail tank cars.



