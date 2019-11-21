In remembrance of Veterans Day, Kenny Gifford, age 17, a life scout from Troop 478 in Montrose, recently led a U.S. flag retirement ceremony for his Eagle Scout project in an open area near the outdoor pavilion at Friendship Hall. In addition to respectfully retiring 10, 100% cotton flags to the fire, the blue cantons with embroidered stars from the synthetic material flags were respectfully cut out to be sent to “Stars for Our Troops.” Three large flags were sent to a mortuary to be draped over the coffins of veterans during cremation.
Gifford has been a member of the BSA Troop 478 from the Montrose Spring Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 2013. He is working on the last of the 21 “required” merit badges in order to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. He has earned 47 of the 135 available merit badges.
“Working with the Montrose American Legion with flags donated from the Montrose and Gunnison American Legion as well as the Montrose Elks Lodge, the group was able to properly retire nearly 300 US Flags,” explained Paul Gifford, former Scoutmaster and father of Kenny, who also attended the ceremony.
After the 10 flags were respectfully retired by fire, the group of volunteers went to the outdoor pavilion in order to help retire each and every remaining tattered flag. “Many happy volunteers made for quick work and within an hour all 300 flags were retired,” he said.
“Attendees had a good time and it was worthwhile to go to,” Kenny Gifford said. “It was a good turnout from the American Legion and 478 Boy Scout youth. I was told afterwards that they were grateful for the patriotic event.”
The ten cotton flags were folded, presented, and unfolded before being placed in the fire according to the flag retirement guidelines. After this ceremony, the remaining flags, which contained synthetic material, were retired by an alternate method. Synthetic flags melt instead of burn, produce toxic fumes, and require a higher temperature to reduce to ashes. Each synthetic flag was cut into four sections leaving the blue canton whole. These cantons with their stars were then boxed and shipped to “Stars for Our Troops,” a non-profit organization which carefully washes the cantons and then separates the stars from the field.
According to the Stars for Our Troops website, they “are a group of volunteers that are patriotic, who take old tattered and faded US Flags, retired from service and pass the legacy of their embroidered Stars to those that defended them.”
The stars are then placed in packets together with a special card which includes the words, “You are not forgotten.” The star packets are sent to VA Hospitals, nursing homes, Scout troops, schools, church groups, and veterans’ organizations, among others, to be given out to individual veterans, military personnel, or first responders as a thank you for their service.
Arlyn Macdonald is a freelance writer for the Montrose Daily Press and author of three books.
