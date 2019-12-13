Prospective Eagle Scout Aidan Jakeman needed a project and he wanted it to be one that could help those in need.
Aidan found Sharing Ministries, the faith-based nonprofit that operates a Montrose food bank, but also hands out hygiene items and basics like socks.
Although 4,500 pairs have been handed out since April, supplies have been depleted and Aidan is looking to fill the gap by collecting at least 2,000 pairs of new socks for all ages.
Sock donation boxes at Montrose, Olathe, Gunnison and Delta schools will be available Friday and, on Saturday, Aidan and other Scouts will be collecting socks at the Montrose and Delta Walmarts; Murdoch’s Ranch and Supply in Montrose and Gunnison Tractor Supply Company (at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.).
“I decided to do it because my Eagle Scout project needs to help the community and there’s no other better way to do it than to help people in need,” Aidan said Thursday.
“I decided to do the sock drive, because that’s what they need.”
Aidan’s father, Michael Jakeman, said his son found Sharing Ministries on JustServe.org, a searchable, online database for charities and other public interest organizations that need volunteers, and which was recently established in Montrose.
Sharing Ministries director Oneda Doyal said Aidan will help the charity continue to meet a need that she wasn’t initially aware was as vast as it is.
“When one of my volunteers came to me (about socks), at first, I thought ‘it’s summertime and we probably won’t give out that many socks.’ It took off like wildfire. We had no clue there was that need. It’s exciting to see something like this grow so fast,” she said.
Doyal said she is also heartened to see young people like Aidan step up, and she mentioned local elementary schools that have been sending students for tours and to help.
“I encourage young people to come and volunteer at the food bank and in any way they can help,” she said.
“When this young man came in, it was exciting. He came in on his own. It wasn’t something he was forced to do. I hope he is excited about helping, as well. I always believe if you catch and teach the younger generations about how they can contribute and give back to their fellow students and community, and so on and so forth — and how fun it can be and what a difference they can make even at a young age — when they grow up, it’s ingrained.
“That’s part of what we do for our fellow man. That is the true meaning of Christmas, giving and sharing and helping our fellow man.”
Aidan will be marshaling about 48 people Saturday to collect the socks at the four locations. In the space of about three weeks, he also came up with ways to publicize his sock drive and said Office Depot had been especially helpful, for helping him create 500 flyers and 26 posters.
He also approached area schools for permission to put donation boxes in them. The Montrose County School District gave consent for him to place boxes in all its schools; he had to contact Delta and Gunnison schools individually.
He said he learned organizing a charity drive is more complicated than it seems. He has also learned how to sign people up, follow up with them, and come up with strategies when volunteers fall through.
In addition to heading up a community service project in his bid to become an Eagle Scout, Aidan has also assisted other Scouting projects, including flag retirement ceremonies, cutting firewood and helping people with yard work or with moving.
“It’s been good practice for him, I think,” Jakeman said of his son’s sock drive. “He’s learned about delegating, organizing and volunteering. And it’s good practice for him to talk with people. He does have speech issues.”
As well as socks, Sharing Ministries needs volunteers and donations.
“We are in definite need of financial contributions this year to help purchase food. We will always take food,” Doyal said.
Sharing Ministries needs dry goods like pasta, cereal and canned items; it also has appropriate refrigeration for meats. Personal hygiene items for men and women also are needed.
“We can’t meet every need, but we can certainly help,” Doyal said. “This time of year, people think about this more, but this is a year-round issue of problems that we’re trying to contribute to helping.”
Sharing Ministries’ downtown jewelry shop The Green Cupboard is a good source of revenue for the charity. All sales there go to the food bank. “When you shop at The Green Cupboard, you’re not only buying a gift for someone, but also helping to feed a hungry family,” Doyal said.
Everyone should give in some way, Aidan said.
“Helping people is one of the best things you can do for anyone. It’s not just for Scouts. It’s for whoever feels like they can help someone.”
