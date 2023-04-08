With Colorado transitioning to universal preschool at the start of the next academic year, the Montrose County School District is getting ready. Even so, there are questions about just how many new preschoolers the district can handle.
Penny Harris, director of the district’s Early Childhood Centers, said the centers will participate and accommodate as many new students as they can while continuing to provide a high-quality education.
“There is a possibility for some communities, our's included, that there may not be places for these students to be served this first year,” Harris said.
Colorado voters approved universal preschool to begin with the 2023-2024 school year, which means families can soon receive up to 15 free hours of preschool each week, while some qualifying families can be eligible for additional hours.
Families also get some choice in where they use these hours as long as there are available spots, according to Harris, and state funding will be directed accordingly. However, since not all providers are participating in the first year, some families may have to go without — though school district Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said this won’t be for lack of trying on the district’s part.
“We’re going to do everything we possibly can with our existing state resources and the additional state funding and additional demand to ensure that families can be served,” Jenkins said.
In January, Colorado Newsline reported over 60,000 children across the state will be eligible for the program this year, and administrators believe just over 50% will be served.
Harris said she will have a more complete idea of enrollment for Montrose later this month, as parents were able to start identifying their first choice for preschool in January and the centers having opened registration in March.
As of now, Harris said there’s more interest than ever before in the program, and registration numbers are higher than they were at the same time last year.
The centers currently serve nearly 300 students between half and full-day preschool programs. The majority qualify either through Head Start, which serves children living at or below the poverty line ($34,688 in yearly income for a family of four according to federal guidelines), or the Colorado Preschool Program, which will end when universal preschool is implemented. The latter program identifies eligible children by looking at 10 risk factors including family homelessness, an abusive adult in the family, drug or alcohol abuse in the family, eligibility for free or reduced-price lunch, poor social skills and the need for language development. The centers also serve students with disabilities, and a small handful of students at the centers pay tuition or were deemed ineligible for the above programs but allowed in due to available space.
She acknowledged a “missing middle” for preschool students who don’t meet these qualifications but still need care, and pointed to a recent study that deemed Montrose a “childcare desert.”
According to the 2021 Montrose County Childhood Needs Assessment, conducted by Root Policy Research, there are 2,641 children under the age of 6 in Montrose County, and only 741 spots per day in existing preschools, childcare centers and licensed family care providers.
Harris said implementing universal preschool “turned us upside down,” as district administrators have a whole new ruleset to follow after the sunsetting of the Colorado Preschool Program. However, she said now the centers will have an opportunity to serve a broader range of students and children who may not have previously qualified will now get the chance to attend preschool.
