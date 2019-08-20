Editors note: This is part two in a series.
Last week I covered several of the local saddlemakers, including Musgrave, Hafer, Swope, French and Allison. Those were probably the major ones, but there were more.
G. H. McClaskey ran a harness and saddle shop which he sold in January of 1899 and it became known as The Montrose Saddle Company. The name of the new proprietor was not given in the newspaper article. The establishment moved to the rear of the Western Slope Bank, a new building that also housed the Charles J. Getz Drug Store, with the first Knights of Pythias hall upstairs. DeVinny’s Jewelry Store was the most recent occupant of that building until their closing earlier this year.
P. B. (Peter) Hirsch came to Montrose in 1899 to start a business. I am wondering if he was the unnamed proprietor of The Montrose Saddle Company. He was well known in the Pueblo area, not only as a maker of harness and saddles, but as a “thinker, writer and philosopher.” I suppose one would have a lot of time to think and philosophize while building saddles or repairing a set of harness.
Prior to coming to Montrose, Hirsch moved with his family to Pinion, Colorado where he assisted in establishing the Colorado Cooperative Colony—a socialist community organized to build a ditch and found the town of Nucla. Hirsch died in Montrose in 1901 of the grippe. His wife, Jennie, died in 1907. A special socialist monument made of gray Colorado granite was erected in their memory in Grand View Cemetery on Decoration Day, 1908. A Socialist parade preceded the dedication ceremony.
In 1918, Louis Dahl and his son, Alexander, formed the firm of Louis Dahl & Son, acquiring a large room just east of the Empress Theater which was located at 409 N. First St. They made things to order, including all kinds of saddles, harness and other supplies for ranchers and cowmen. They also repaired harnesses, collars, saddles, trunks, suitcases, grips, auto curtains and tops.
Dahl, just like Walt Allison, had worked with Fred Mantey, a saddlemaker in Grand Junction as well as working with Lon Bradbury, prior to coming to Montrose.
Another well-known saddlemaker of the 1930’s was Des J. Nelson. He came to Montrose from Vernal, Utah and was employed for several years with the Allison Saddlery. One of his fine saddles, displayed in the window of Allisons, featured an 18-inch swell and was all hand carved with horseshoes and horses heads. The seat was carved with a horseshoe, flowered with a riding whip.
In making saddles with a large swell, the Allison Saddlery used a mechanical system devised by a Spanish leather worker. The system was said to be used by most high-class journeymen leather workers throughout the country. Saddles made at Allisons were individually fitted and much preferred in Western Colorado over the old eastern factory styles.
In 1939, Nelson went off on his own, opening a shop named “Nelson, the Saddlemaker,” located at 225 E Main Street. He made all of his saddles by hand, specializing in custom orders. He, too, stocked harnesses and other leather goods.
The most famous saddle to be made in Montrose is known as the Halsey Saddle, made by Walter D. Allison at his location on Main Street.
In June, 1945, the Japanese surrender was drawing close. Admiral William F. (Bull) Halsey made a public statement to the fact that when the Japanese surrendered, he would personally ride Hirohito’s white horse through the streets of Tokyo.
When the news reached Montrose, the local Lions Club members cheered and applauded. Lion Bruce Torgny suggested that since Montrose was in the middle of cow country, they should furnish a saddle and equipment fit to grace the horse of an emperor. It just so happened that Allison, well respected as a saddlemaker was a fellow Lion, so he was perfect for the job.
The next issue was raising enough money for the project, but ingenious as they are, the Lions hit on a winning plan. They offered the local cattlemen a chance to have their brands stamped into the leather work for a $10 donation each. Sixty-three Montrose County stockmen jumped at the offer!
Allison ordered the leather from the Sonoma Leather Company in California, wanting only the best from the Old Levin Tannery. Allison also made a bridle and matching breast strap, all stamped with Montrose brands.
A special saddle blanket was made by a Navajo lady who lived on the Consolidated reservation near Ignacio. One side of the blanket bore the words “Admiral Halsey” and the other, “Montrose, Colorado” with the word “Lions” on one end. The background of the blanket was white, the center field red and the lettering blue.
Can you imagine the pride and excitement of everyone in Montrose when Allison finished the saddle in September of 1945? It was a true work of art! They just couldn’t wait to see the newsreels with Halsey on that white horse prancing down the streets of Tokyo, sitting proudly in the Montrose saddle!
There was just one small problem. Halsey admitted that he had never ridden a horse! The “Bull” had bragged a little too much! The saddle was given to the Naval Museum in Annapolis where Halsey did visit in order to see the work of art, remarking on the beauty of the workmanship. It was also revealed that Hirohito’s white horse that was supposed to be a beautiful Arabian, was nothing but a “fine California horse” which was bought for him just before the war began.
The saddle was later placed on permanent display at the U.S. Navy Museum in Washington D.C., while Montrose received a lot of publicity and 63 stockmen’s brands are a piece of national history.
Thank you, Dona Freeman, local historian, for recording the Halsey saddle story and photos in your book “100 Years Montrose, Colorado – 1882-1982.”
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
