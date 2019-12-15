Montrose Recreation Center employee Tracy Reif’s simple thought more than a year ago — what about putting out coffee for early-bird workouts? — quickly blossomed into the post-workout focal point of a boisterous group of friends who start their days early, and together.
They all agree that Wednesday is their day off, otherwise they were pushing their workouts too hard. So every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, as soon as the doors open at the rec center, you can find this group working out, then congregating for coffee and laughter.
Judy Kuntz said “We’ve all gotten to know each other and we can help each other when someone needs it. It started with coffee and just became a whole lot more,” said group member Judy Kuntz.
Janice Dexter agreed. “It’s a great way to start the day, laughing and sharing, and the happiness continues throughout the day,” she said.
Late last week, Ralph Zmuda was sporting a bruise on his chin from a fall, and the jokes were flying: “I told you not to pinch her bottom!” “Did you kiss mother earth?” The laughter doesn’t die down, at all, ever.
The conversations are many and simultaneous, from family, to doctors, to the latest news in town and on. They try to avoid politics and religion, to keep it civil, but this was said tongue in cheek.
Reif, a customer service specialist at the rec center, said she knew the coffee group was special when she was stopped at the grocery store one day. A relative of a coffee group member told her it had saved the life of his or her parent, who had been depressed and lost — but the group provided a purpose, as well as a reason to get up.
Dennis Huonder is a fan. “The staff here has been fantastic and they keep the coffee coming, we broke them in right!” he said. Zmuda piped in with: “We spend enough money here, they can give us coffee!”
Patricia Davis suggested they call themselves the “I have no idea club,” which brought another round of laughter. Huonder said Davis’s laugh is infectious “You can be on the elevator and hear the laughter!” he said.
The coffee group grown from morning workouts, to coffee time, to getting together for the holidays, or a meal. The bond is apparent as the barbs fly throughout the room, and the laughter never stops.
Zmuda said “Connie invites everyone over for food, but she never tells me where she lives,” Zmuda said. “It’s a small town, guess,” Kuntz chimed in.
Bob and Rae Freier stopped in after their workout and joined the laughter. The conversation turned to animals when they said they had to leave to feed their horses, and “THE CAT.”
“She slaps me until I wake up and feed her,” Freier said, referring to the cat, not his wife. Lots of laughter broke out over who comes first in the line of animals and humans and as Freier leaves, he gets in a parting shot: “Don’t believe a word they say!”
The camaraderie is obvious and other curious patrons, who may wonder what all the laughter is about, are welcome to join in to find out for themselves that laughter is the best medicine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.