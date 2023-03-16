Early-release Wednesdays for students and teachers are no more.
Along with slight changes to the yearlong academic schedule, Montrose County School District staff, along with parents and families of students, will need to prepare for an extra hour of school per week next year.
The school board has a two-year cycle during which it votes on the new school calendar for students and faculty. That time has come again and at the board's March 14 meeting, members approved a new calendar for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.
Superintendent Carrie Stephenson presented to the school board the most favored calendar.
"MCSD approves school calendars every two years. A representative committee gathers and reviews feedback on what the staff and parents think about the current calendar and then uses that data to build several calendar options,” Stephenson told the Daily Press.
“The staff, students and parents are then given an opportunity to rank the calendars in order of least to most preferred. The most preferred calendar is presented to the Board of Education for its approval.”
The options created by the committee were labeled Calendar A, B, C, and D.
The results almost across the board were in favor of Calendar B. A little over half of the student responses claimed Calendar B was the best option. MCSD staff and MCSD staff who are also parents also preferred B.
Another group labeled “other,” which contains the responses of family members who are not parents or guardians, also preferred B. The only group that did not prefer this option were parents, who chose Calendar C first.
There are a few distinctive variances in the calendar options presented. The biggest for Calendar A is that, since it included more three-day weekends throughout the year, school would not get out for summer vacation until early June after starting Aug. 23.
Calendar C, which the parents chose, looked similar to calendars of the past with slight shifts; school would start the last week of August and end the last week of May, with spring break getting shifted to early April instead of late March.
Calendar D was similar to Calendar C but with earlier start and end dates for the school year.
The preferred option of Calendar B was approved by the board. The biggest changes include a week-long break in February which pushes spring break into mid-April. There will be a slightly longer winter holiday break, about two and a half weeks, as well as a full week off for Thanksgiving.
The 2023-2024 school year will start Aug. 14 and end May 23, with a couple of four-day weekends scattered throughout the fall and spring semesters.
Perhaps more important than an extra break or change in Thanksgiving holiday is the removal of the highly debated early-release Wednesdays.
For years the schedule has had students get out an hour earlier on Wednesdays, with elementary students getting out around 2 p.m. instead of 3 p.m. on those days and middle as well as high schoolers getting released at 2:40 p.m. instead of 3:40 p.m.
School Board President Sarah Fishering said Stephenson’s recommendation to get rid of early release days supported consistent feedback she has received since Fishering first became board president in November 2021.
Listing how early-release days reportedly disrupt work schedules for families of students, Fishering went on record to say she supports Stephenson’s decision to eliminate them.
Fishering admitted she understood “that some staff and students may feel we are taking an hour from them,” but said it’s important for the board to represent the whole community since this decision affects a large percentage of Montrose’s population.
Numbers show that the majority of responses were in support of this schedule change.
In the calendar surveys, a question was added concerning early release days. Students were the only ones who did not support getting rid of them; staff, staff who are also parents, as well as the “other” response group supported the decision; 76.5% of parent responses also supported eliminating early-release Wednesdays.
Stephenson said the main reason driving the change was to create more student contact time; no more early-release days means an additional 33 hours, or a little over four school days worth, of instruction for the year.
The school board then approved getting rid of early release Wednesdays along with the approval of Calendar B. This change will go into effect at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.