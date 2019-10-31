The Bureau of Reclamation’s Curecanti Field Office announced Tuesday that the East Portal Road located east of Montrose is now closed for the winter.
The East Portal Road, beginning at the junction with Colorado Highway 347, provides access to the Gunnison River within the Curecanti National Recreation Area, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Crystal Dam.
The road will reopen next spring as weather conditions permit. For more information contact Larry Lingerfelt at 970-240-6306.
City offering leaf bags for sale for cleanup
