Longtime Delta-Montrose Electric Association board member Mark Eckhart resigned his position Jan. 28.
He told the Montrose Daily Press this week that although he supports some of the cooperative’s bigger initiatives, such as the departure from power wholesaler Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, and Elevate Fiber, there are “gray areas” that left him uncomfortable, plus the amount of time he was devoting to responsibilities was affecting his business.
“What is right for the organization and for the membership? I’m having a little bit of a hard time with that,” Eckhart said. “Sometimes, what is right for the organization may not be for the membership.”
Eckhart, who served a wide swath of Delta County in DMEA’s District 7, said there was not one reason in particular for his resignation, but that concerns over openness, and his inability to get the board’s attorney to answer a question he had, all factored in.
“I am very concerned about the openness of the board and what can a member expect when they come to a board meeting? Has every decision been made prior to a board meeting … and it’s just a rubber stamp?” Eckhart said.
Although he would not specify, Eckhart also said he had brought an issue directly to the board attorney, but he never had his question answered.
“I’m an elected board member. It was the membership who elected me. It’s my job to go there and do what I think is the right thing for the membership,” Eckhart said.
Eckhart also said he suspects the board had already picked out someone else for his seat.
“They don’t want me there anymore. I don’t think you could find a co-op manager in the state of Colorado that would want a Mark Eckhart sitting on their board, because I do things that most people wouldn’t even consider,” he said.
DMEA board president Bill Patterson called the resignation unfortunate and said it was not true the board was trying to find someone to run against Eckhart in the upcoming board election.
“I always felt Mark was very passionate. We did have some issues with some statements he made to people coming to DMEA, but he was doing it because he’s very passionate about what he believed, and always thinking about what he thought members needed,” Patterson said.
Eckhart said that he had closely questioned a person who came before the board about potentially loaning money. He acknowledged people were upset with the “kind of rough” way he had questioned the individual, but said he had wanted to know who controls the money and where it goes.
Eckhart said he made a motion at the Jan. 28 board meeting to limit to three years the amount of time one person can serve as board president, which was rejected.
Patterson said there are already term limits on DMEA directors, who can serve a total of 12 years. Each year, following the election for the board, its members select new officers as part of board reorganization.
“My argument was there are new people coming on the board. You get some of these people who come in and they stay president for years,” Eckhart said.
“The president’s running the meetings; is the president setting the tone? Maybe, maybe not. I just thought it would be a good opportunity to set a limit on how long somebody can be the president, so somebody else can get the experience.”
By policy, the board must now appoint a replacement, even though there are only about four months until the next election, Patterson said.
“I would really rather the members select that appointment. That’s what we’re working on right now,” he said.
“It was unfortunate with Mark. I liked having Mark there. He would bring up things we needed to think about,” Patterson said, adding he felt Eckhart was always looking out for DMEA members, even if he disagreed with him sometimes. It’s unfortunate Eckhart felt he was unwelcome, Patterson also said: “He was welcome.”
Eckhart reiterated that the significant time commitment and not having his questions answered drove his resignation.
“I didn’t necessarily feel very welcome there. I’m not blaming anybody for ‘being mean to Mark.’ I’ve been doing this nine years. I’ve always kind of felt like the outcast, because I am,” he said.
