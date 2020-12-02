Once it was announced that Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association would close its coal-fired power plant in Nucla, questions were raised among business owners on the future of the region, including by Kenny Heldman, owner of Kenny’s Tires in Nucla.
The plant was the region’s biggest employer and its closure led to the loss of dozens of well-paying jobs.
“How are we going to make this work in this area without those higher paid jobs?” said Heldman, of his reaction to the announcement. “We’ve always depended somewhat on the Telluride economic engine … without the mining and power plant jobs, it’s pretty scary.”
A grant from the Economic Development Administration shifted the outlook. The grant led to the inception of the West End Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC), and recently, the efforts in the region were recognized.
For the economic development of the West End (Nucla, Naturita, Redvale, Bedrock and Paradox) of Montrose County, it, alongside San Miguel County, was named Small Community of the Year by the Economic Development Council of Colorado as part of the 2020 EDIE awards.
“A community that small really comes together, and Deana Sheriff has years of economic development experience. ... She’s a real go-getter,” said Sandy Head, executive director of the Montrose Economic Development Corporation. “When you have someone that can push like that, and you have a community that’s hungry because of the Tri-State closures of the (associated coal)mine and the plant, they’ve just been creative.
“It’s an exciting award for them to get. I think they’re very deserving. We’re really proud of them.”
Sheriff has served as executive director of WEEDC which serves communities in western Montrose County, since its start in 2018.
In two years, with WEEDC’s mission and focus, several businesses have opened in the region and 25 new jobs have been created.
“This has truly been a team effort,” Sheriff said in a press release. “We have tremendous partnerships with the Telluride Foundation, Skillful, Region 10 and the local towns. We would never have been able to accomplish all that has happened without their strong support of our efforts. The WEEDC team may be the boots on the ground, but these partnerships have helped launch all our initiatives and have been critical to our success.
“We knew it would be a challenge, with the closure of both a coal mine and power generation facility. That just made us work harder, and we hope this is the start of something much larger.”
The focus, Sheriff says, has been to revitalize the economy following the closure and put the region on the map. The award helps accomplish that while acknowledging the birth of more than two dozen jobs, a sizable bounceback in a short period.
“It feels great because in a community our size, to even create ten jobs in a two-year time frame is pretty difficult,” Sheriff told the Montrose Daily Press. “To see this success, it shows we’re on the right track to help businesses grow and succeed.”
WEEDC helped many of the laid off workers from the plant recover quickly.
“I think they’ve really helped try to get jobs and opportunities for the laid off people,” Heldman said. “About all those guys found work pretty fast.”
Sheriff, along with one other business development manager, discuss one-on-one strategies with businesses and offer training courses on how to operate more efficiently. It’s only a portion of the day-to-day agenda as much of it involves marketing the region. That includes the “Find Your Wild” campaign, which markets the area to tourists.
The feverish marketing efforts, while attracting people looking for a permanent home, helped the region experience healthy returns during the summer as out-of-state residents flocked to the area as COVID-19 cases rose in higher populated cities.
“We saw a good, solid surge of business in our area during the first part of the pandemic,” Sheriff said. “We’re not sure how it’s going to go with the second round, but all throughout the summer, everybody saw a significant increase in their business.”
“If I had to blame it on anything, COVID has done me better,” Heldman said. “There’s so many people looking to get out in the country. Recreational stuff in the country has drawn a lot of people out.
“And it’s been all the way. You even see Telluride traffic has gone up because of COVID.”
According to demographic data from the U.S. Census Bureau for Naturita, Nucla and Redvale, the population for the three towns sits at 1,529. There was uncertainty if the population would nosedive following the closures, considering the West End lost its biggest employer, but recent developments and lively economy have helped make the West End a destination for Coloradans and residents in larger cities.
“The demand for real estate in our area has been tremendous since about June 1,” Sheriff said. “There’s a lot of interest from folks who want to have a rural lifestyle but want broadband.”
Sheriff also reported seeing a diverse group of people in different fields — artists, a metalsmith — move into the area, as well as a community embracing the revitalization and healthy economy.
“[Residents] are seeing retail locations that have been bordered up for 10 years suddenly occupied by businesses,” she said. “The community has been supportive.”
Genesis Coffee, 3 Peaks ATV, Wild Gal’s Market and Rooster’s Coffee are a handful of businesses that have opened in the region and are thriving as local businesses.
The birth of a grain mill in Norwood has helped keep dollars local, too. Local farmers have been growing wheat to help support the mill, effectively guaranteeing a buyer and helping residents purchase the local product.
As for the future of the region, it looks bright, Sheriff said. Entrepreneurs continue to express willingness to open up a business in the West End despite the pandemic, and discussions continue to bring certain retail needs to the area.
“We still find people have confidence in our economy that they’re moving forward with development plans and plans to open businesses,” Sheriff said. “They see goodness on the horizon.
“... A lot of the communities in Colorado are doing well. It’s just really nice to see and share in the wealth that is happening in all of Colorado.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
