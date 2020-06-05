Education, communication play integral roles in importance of sexual health

Education and communication are two aspects of sexual health that help on the journey of achieving positive well-being.
Dr. Derick Fenton, MD, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Montrose Memorial Hospital’s Alpine Women Centre, usually sees obstetric patients (pregnant patients) and offers gynecology exams and hormone replacement therapy.
Fenton’s day-to-day includes plenty of discussion, examinations, and treatment options, all parts of education, communication of sexual health.
Fenton spoke to the importance of education when discussing sexual health. Knowing more can lead to better understanding, especially for women who are pregnant, and for sexual health overall.
“[Education] plays a huge impact,” Fenton said. “When people don’t know that certain things are normal, it actually can mess with the whole psychological component of it, and when that drops, it brings everything else down.
“It’s huge to have a great education and information for patients on the normalities or the problems that can arise during pregnancy and sexual health. It’s very beneficial.”
When it comes to communicating, there may be some hesitance to speak on the subject, Fenton noted, but friends and online research could be a few avenues that prove to be beneficial.
Physically, having strong, physical sexual health holds a host of benefits, Fenton said.
“If people are really in good physical health, with good exercise routines, diet, that actually helps keep hormone balance, and keeps their sexuality in check,” Fenton said. “They feel good about themselves and they’re able to see themselves naked and feel good about that as well.”
Psychological factors play a large role if someone has lower sexual health, Fenton said.
“If you can decrease that depression or anxiety, and low self-esteem, that’s actually very positive in helping sexual health and improving it,” he said.
What people can do is head outside and get exercise, which releases endorphins — hormones that trigger a positive feeling in the body — and improves their anxiety, depression, and sexual health.
Reproductive health can benefit, too.
“That also helps out with reproduction. Everything has to be aligned quite well to keep their reproduction at high levels,” Fenton said.
If people have high anxiety or high depression, sometimes the chance of a pregnancy is decreased, Fenton noted.
“During pregnancy, there’s a lot of changes, hormonal changes and physical changes that actually can lead to pain and discomfort, so we do encourage different exercises,” Fenton said.
“If there’s a good relationship between the husband and wife, and there’s good communication, and positive reinforcement, helping them with things they can’t do, that can definitely improve the relationship during pregnancy,” Fenton added.
Safety is another component of achieving positive sexual health, Fenton said. If someone doesn’t feel safe, more difficulties can arise.
“If people do not feel safe in their current situation, they are more apt to have pain, problems with sexuality because they don’t feel safe,” he said. “They end up with more depression and anxiety related to sexuality.”
In contrast, those who feel safe tend to have strong reinforcements by their side, and an experience that benefits their sexual health.
“When patients do feel safe and they feel like they’re going to be treated well and respected, it absolutely improves the sexual experience. Patients actually respond quite a bit better with a positive reinforcement in this sense.”
At Alpine Women’s Centre, communication is key, as there’s plenty of discussion and treatment options on a day-to-day basis, Fenton said.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Read more on Sexual Health in this month's Valley Health online
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.