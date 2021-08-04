Complimentary school supplies update
The school district promised families in June that school supplies will be covered by federal COVID relief funding. District spokesperson Matt Jenkins said that the district placed a bulk order with some local vendors and that the supplies are expected to arrive by the end of the week.
The supplies for the entirety of next year are free for all families, funded by federal COVID relief funding.
Elementary school students are expected to get their supplies at back-to-school nights within the first week of school and middle school students in Montrose will receive their supplies when they register.
Olathe Middle School students will receive their school supplies on the first day of school.
Unlike younger students, high school students do not have a list of school supplies. However, the district is paying for the $30 technology with the federal funding.
To view a full list of supplies organized by school, go to bit.ly/MCSDsupplies.
Shortage of school bus drivers?
Although the amount of bus drivers is not as tight as it was earlier this summer, the district’s transportation contractor, Student Transportation of America, is still looking to hire about 10 more drivers.
“We’re still hiring like crazy,” Sharon Smith, the safety supervisor for STA said.
Without enough drivers, Smith said that she sometimes has to step in and drive on routes herself.
Prospective drivers must be a minimum of 21 years old, have held a driver’s license for at least three years and pass a drug screening. Smith said that many of the drivers are retirees, mothers and people with other part-time jobs.
Before they can start transporting students, drivers must undergo a minimum of 36 hours of paid training. Half of the training is classroom-based to obtain a commercial driver’s license.
Asbestos at Centennial Middle School
All of the asbestos clear-out at Centennial Middle School has been completed and the building is ready to welcome back all students at the start of the school year.
Last spring semester, seventh and eighth grade Centennial students had to take classes at the Montrose County Pavilion while renovations were underway.
District spokesperson Matt Jenkins said that a few other construction projects are still underway at the middle school, including an adaptive playground for students with disabilities.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
