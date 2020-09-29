EEOC resists move to add third parties to Telluride Express age discrimination complaint

Telluride Express is responsible for the age discrimination complaint filed against it, regardless of its current ownership, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission contended in Sept. 25 U.S. District Court filings.
The EEOC, which earlier this year brought suit on behalf of Chester Webber after he was denied a driver’s job for the locally based shuttle company in 2015, said the federal court should strike the current owner’s attempt to add a previous owner as a third-party defendant.
Attempting to add Telluride Express’ former owner would “unduly and disproportionately” complicate the case at hand, attorneys for the EEOC wrote in a letter to the court Sept. 25.
The EEOC also filed a formal motion to strike, raising some of the same issues presented by ATS Enterprises, Telluride Express’ previous owner, in an August motion to keep it out of the age-discrimination suit.
Telluride Express in 2015 denied Webber, then 79, a driver’s job despite his qualifications, the EEOC’s suit says. The shuttle company at the time cited insurance carrier rules that prohibited people Webber’s age from driving transport vehicles. After investigating in 2019, the EEOC went on to file suit alleging violations of the federal Age Discrimination Act.
But by the time the suit was filed, Telluride Express was wholly owned by CO West Transportation, LLC, which in turn is wholly owned by Chasing The Sun, LLC.
Ownership of Telluride Express was acquired through a series of transactions in 2017. Chasing The Sun’s responses say it is not responsible for the violations alleged, which may further run afoul of the statute of limitations.
In June, Chasing the Sun filed a third-party complaint, accusing ATS of breach of contract and fraud, because ATS at the time of selling its interests in Telluride Express had allegedly warranted there were pending charges or investigations.
ATS in its August motion to sever referred to the 2018 settlement of a state court suit between it and Chasing The Sun; under that settlement, ATS had been released from all potential claims, both known and unknown.
The August filing also indicates ATS can countersue over breaches of the 2018 settlement, which it would be forced to do if the U.S. District Court allows it to be deemed a third party to the EEOC action.
The 2017 sale of Telluride Express has no bearing on the age discrimination claim, the EEOC’s Sept. 25 motion to dismiss the third-party complaint says.
“If allowed, the state law claims will predominate and prolong this litigation, unnecessarily embroiling the parties and this court in a state law contract dispute between individuals and entities who are not otherwise party to this action,” EEOC attorney Nathan D. Foster wrote in the motion.
Telluride Express also has not demonstrated the U.S. District Court has jurisdiction over its third-party complaint, Foster said.
The third-party complaint and ATS’ motion to strike “introduce a complicated web of facts involving at least eight additional inter-related entities and individuals, the agreement, a promissory note, a state court lawsuit and settlement agreement,” the dismissal motion states.
“The EEOC’s claim only involves one employment decision Telluride Express made in 2015 with regard to a single applicant. Evidence of transactions that occurred two years later have no relevance to the EEOC’s claim.”
The agency in its filing also said it is seeking a monetary judgment and to have Telluride Express enjoined from acts of age discrimination. Such an injunction would obligate only Telluride Express; the third-party claims do not include any injunctive relief, but instead “boil down to monetary disputes” among current and former owners. The third-party issues are well beyond the scope of the age discrimination claim and adding such tangential disputes to the federal case will delay its resolution, as well as complicate any efforts to negotiate a settlement for Webber.
Further, the state law claims raised are not authorized by the applicable rules of evidence for the EEOC’s case, the motion argues. Telluride Express “is the only defending party here,” Foster wrote.
For Chasing The Sun’s third-party claim to proceed, it would have to show ATS is or could be liable to Telluride Express itself for all or a portion of the EEOC claim — instead, the third-party complaint alleges breach of contract and fraud, arising from the 2017 agreement between Chasing the Sun, ATS and CO West, Foster said.
Telluride Express itself is not a party to that agreement, he said, going on to argue Chasing The Sun, the entity CO West and Telluride Express are not one and the same: “entities and individuals involved cannot seek the benefits of a series of distinct legal entities, only to treat them as one and the same when it’s convenient,” the motion states.
Even if the applicable rules allowed the third-party claims, the federal court has discretion to strike them in the interests of judicial economy and should do so, Foster argued, reiterating that allowing those claims would only delay resolution, thereby prejudicing Webber, ATS and the EEOC. The dispute between ATS and Chasing The Sun would be more efficiently resolved in state court, the motion states.
