A woman’s frantic text message to a friend for help touched off hostage negotiations near the Colorado-Utah border in San Miguel County on Nov. 27.
Special Weapons and Tactics teams from San Miguel and Dolores counties safely extricated the woman from a trailer home near Egnar that day and obtained a warrant for suspect Aaron Gray, 35, arresting him Dec. 2. (Deputies opted to disengage Nov. 27, because the reported victim was safe and because the situation was so volatile. Gray had allegedly made suicidal statements.)
When authorities came to serve the warrant Dec. 2, Gray allegedly attempted to flee over a barbed wire fence, but was stopped by deputies from San Miguel and San Juan (Utah) counties.
Gray is accused of second-degree assault (strangulation); false imprisonment, domestic violence, felony menacing, drug possession and unlawful drug use, third-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and harassment.
Formal charges are pending. Gray is being held without bond until his Friday advisement, at which time a bail amount will be set. Gray is also wanted in Montezuma County on a misdemeanor drug charge.
On the afternoon of Nov. 27, a woman with Gray texted her friend, begging for help, Gray’s arrest affidavit says.
“He did it again. He slammed me down so hard that my back hurts so bad I can’t catch my breath,” the text read. “Please hurry. I’m hurting really bad. He threatened to shoot if the cops show up.”
The friend contacted Dolores County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who in turn contacted the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office.
They were informed Gray had a shotgun and was keeping the woman inside of a bedroom, the affidavit says. Gray allegedly told her to stay put or he would kill her.
“With the information we were provided, this incident was considered a highly dangerous armed, barricaded subject with a hostage,” Deputy Kattie Neesham wrote.
Deputies worked with the woman’s friend, who had direct communication with her via text, to facilitate her safety.
They were told Gray had allegedly made “suicide by cop” statements to her, was intoxicated after “ingesting a large amount of methamphetamine,” and was armed.
The woman also alleged a relative of Gray’s was in the home, and she believed he would back Gray in any situation. Available court records do not reflect another suspect in the incident and the man ultimately did not prevent her from leaving the home.
As deputies positioned themselves around the residence, Neesham continued texting the woman to help her come up with an escape plan. The woman peeked out of the room to ask if Gray would take her dog outside for her and found him asleep. She then fled the residence, unimpeded by Gray’s relative.
Deputies arranged for her to go to a hospital.
“Due to the high danger of the situation, and (woman) safe, deputies disengaged with the situation. A SWAT team will be contacted to apprehend and arrest Gray,” Neesham said in the document.
When later interviewed by Neesham, the woman said she has known Gray for about 10 years, but before she began dating him earlier this year, she never heard of him being violent.
She alleged Gray had assaulted her four times prior and, when he is angry, denies her food and water. At the time of her interview, she reported not having eaten for two full days.
The woman further alleged Gray had become angry when he pestered her repeatedly for sex and she said no. She was sitting down to drink coffee when Gray allegedly punched her in the head, put her in a choke hold and cut off her air, then slammed her onto the floor.
“(Woman) went into the bedroom afterwards and tried to apologize to Gray to get him to stop hurting her,” Neesham wrote. But this also made Gray angry, per the report. He later pushed her down on her bed and yelled “you don’t know how easy it would be for me to kill you right now,” the affidavit alleges.
Gray once again became angry when she declined to go with him to visit another woman and he charged at her, according to the document.
He allegedly struck the reported victim multiple times as she tried to go back to her room, telling her “if I see you come out of there you are dead.”
He then allegedly guarded her room with a shotgun, at one point, aiming it toward her, and harangued her over the condition of the home.
As she was in the room, she “could hear Gray yelling loudly ‘I just want to (expletive) die!’ over and over. Gray then yelled at (her) and told her if she called the cops, the cops would have to kill him,” Neesham wrote.
The woman also reported seeing an open bag of meth.
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters thanked the agencies who assisted and also praised his deputies.
“This whole series of incidents stems from meth use,” he alleged in a statement contained in an agency news release. “People don’t seem to understand the certain road of ruin they will go down if they get on this drug.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.