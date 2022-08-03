Authorities allege an Egnar man fired a rifle at a youth who was coming to view a trailer he had for sale on Tuesday.
The youth was not hurt.
The man, identified as Bernard Pospeck, 63, was arrested later at his home on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon, assault with a firearm, reckless endangerment, weapons offense, menacing and violating a protection order, San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said.
Formal charges are pending.
Pospeck was set to appear in San Miguel County Court for advisement Wednesday afternoon; his next court date and arrest affidavit were not immediately available.
The incident in the tiny Colorado community puzzled Masters, who said that at this point, “Nobody knows why” Pospeck allegedly opened fire.
The sheriff said there were witnesses who corroborated information the youth provided.
According to Masters, on Tuesday afternoon, the youth reported going to Pospeck’s home just off Colorado 141 in Egnar to view a trailer. The juvenile told SMCSO deputies that a man came out and pointed a gun at him and, as he drove away, opened fire.
Masters’ agency responded with assistance from Dolores County.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
