Egnar suspect linked to drugs and guns allegedly found in building

Aaron J. Gray (Booking photo/SMCSO)

An Egnar man who allegedly violated his probation in a 2019 assault and domestic violence case is facing fresh charges in Utah after drugs and weapons were reportedly found in his home.

Aaron J. Gray, 38, was wanted on a San Miguel County bench warrant, which alleged he failed to cooperate with and complete required assessments and treatments for substance abuse and domestic violence.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

