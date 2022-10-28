Egnar suspect linked to drugs and guns allegedly found in building

An Egnar man who allegedly violated his probation in a 2019 assault and domestic violence case is facing fresh charges in Utah after drugs and weapons were reportedly found in his home.
Aaron J. Gray, 38, was wanted on a San Miguel County bench warrant, which alleged he failed to cooperate with and complete required assessments and treatments for substance abuse and domestic violence.
According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Gray’s home in the Egnar area earlier this week to serve the warrant, with the Dolores County and San Juan County (Utah) sheriffs’ offices assisting because Gray was known to have violent tendencies.
Gray was located in a shop just a stone’s throw over the state line, in Utah. He was taken into custody without incident, but deputies spotted items of interest in the building and obtained a search warrant.
San Juan County deputies alleged finding drugs, drug paraphernalia, a homemade firearms suppressor and firearms, according to the SMCSO.
According to district court records in San Miguel County, Gray had been ordered to relinquish firearms as part of his 2019 case.
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached Friday for additional information about its encounter with Gray; a court date for him in Utah was not immediately available.
He is awaiting extradition to Colorado on the San Miguel County warrant.
The case that triggered the recent warrant was filed in 2019, after Gray assaulted a woman at his Egnar mobile home.
Her distressed text messages to friends brought deputies from San Miguel and Dolores counties to the rural home. They came prepared for a hostage situation, but ultimately terminated the encounter for safety reasons after they safely removed the woman.
Gray was arrested on a warrant about a week after the encounter; at the time it was served, authorities alleged he’d tried to escape, but deputies prevented him.
According to court records, Gray was on Oct. 1, 2020, convicted of third-degree assault as an act of domestic violence and unlawful use of an illegal drug. On Nov. 19 of that year, he was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
Probation conditions included requirements to cooperate with and complete both a substance abuse evaluation and treatment, as well as evaluation and treatment for domestic violence.
On Oct. 24, Gray’s probation officer filed to revoke probation because Gray allegedly did not comply with these conditions, or report to the probation officer.
The district court then issued a bench warrant for Gray’s arrest.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
