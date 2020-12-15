In a year filled with new norms for connecting, local students are not letting the pandemic limit their ability to spread holiday cheer with people who need support the most — healthcare workers.
Dr. Mindy Miller, a family medicine doctor at Montrose Memorial Hospital, reached out to teachers to ask if students would write letters to hospital staff ahead of the holidays. Jamie Gann, a language arts educator, who is teaching eighth graders from Centennial, Columbine and Olathe remotely this school year, was eager to get involved.
“In a year where encouragement often feels in too short supply, to offer love and support and gratitude to the people taking the most risk and working the hardest to keep us all safe during a global pandemic ... yes. Sign me up,” Gann said.
After pitching the idea to her students, they grabbed their markers and papers to help spread some holiday compassion, even if through a computer screen.
“The students who wrote the signs couldn’t wait to have their appreciation shown over the screens at the hospital,” Gann said. “Some have family members that work there and know on an intimate level just how hard our hospital staff are working right now.
“This is an amazing group of kids,” she added. “I wasn’t at all surprised to see their caring hearts come through in this project.”
Given the fact Gann is teaching students online only, she said gathering paper copies of the thank you letters was not an option. So, she had to get creative.
“Writing notes and forwarding those screenshots with smiling student faces though, that I could do,” she said. “I offered it up to my classes and those who were able to, joined an additional zoom session and we took screenshots of our work to send off to Dr. Miller, who then forwarded them to Leann Tobin.”
The thank you messages shared words of thanks and holiday wishes to healthcare heroes. MMH received the photos on Dec. 10.
“It means so much to MMH to see the outpouring of support from our community,” MMH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin said. “Our staff and providers have been working tirelessly to care for our patients during this challenging time and we truly appreciate when others take the time to reach out.”
Tobin said the photos were shared with MMH staff on the T.V. screens in the Lobby Grille and on the screensavers of every computer throughout the hospital and clinic. The photos have also been shared on the hospital’s Facebook and Instagram.
As students’ messages decorate the screens at Montrose Memorial Hospital, they hope it uplifts healthcare workers this holiday season.
“I’m a writing teacher and know that a sincerely offered kind word can lift spirits like little else, this was our way of trying to do that,” Gann said. “We hope that when they see our pictures and notes on the screens at the hospital, it lightens for that moment the load they all carry during this time.”
