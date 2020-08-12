Delta County Public Health is investigating an outbreak site in Delta County.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has informed Delta County Public Health of an outbreak site, El Tapatio restaurant. As a reminder, an outbreak is defined as 2 positive cases at the same location, within a 14 day period.
A coordinated investigation team including Delta County Public Health and CDPHE worked to identify the positive cases, and immediately began contact tracing. The restaurant is closed temporarily for deep cleaning, and affected staff have been issued isolation and quarantine orders, and is being monitored. According to CDPHE guidelines, outbreak resolution is defined as 28 days after the onset of symptoms of the last case.
The best prevention against COVID-19 remains washing your hands thoroughly and often, maintaining 6 ft. of physical distance between you and others, and wearing a mask.
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive, contact your primary care physician or Delta County Health Department at 970-874-2172 to make an appointment.
