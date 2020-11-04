Soon after polls closed, projections determined a flipped seat in the U.S. Senate.
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner Tuesday, while Montrose County voted strongly against the Democratic challenger.
Statewide, Hickenlooper garnered 53.9% of the vote to Gardner’s 44% with 80% of precincts reporting, but Montrose County cast 16,870 votes for Gardner to 7,289 for the former governor.
It wasn’t a surprise for either of Montrose County’s party chairs.
“It was great for Colorado, and we now look at it as Colorado has two Democratic senators,” said Montrose County Democrats Chairman Kevin Kuns. “The fact that Hick has reached across the aisle as governor and he was a small business owner means he’ll be good as a senator.
“It was not a close contest, and I think Colorado sent a message to Cory Gardner that he didn’t do anything other than vote to overturn the ACA. He didn’t go anywhere, he didn’t do anything.”
Langston said he had expected Gardner’s loss. “We can’t outvote the people on the I-25 corridor. It’s frustrating for people on the Western Slope to be ruled by people who don’t live here,” he said. He did not mince words about Colorado’s new senator-elect. “I do not like John Hickenlooper. I don’t like that man at all.”
Around the country, it was looking dim for Democrats as of deadline, whether they’d be able to capture a majority in the Senate. Flipping the Colorado Senate seat was a big win for the Democrats.
“Now that we have two Democratic senators and a Democratic governor, Colorado is blue. We held our advantage in the state,” Kuns said.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
