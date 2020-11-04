Colorado appears it will remain part of an interstate compact aimed at making the winner of the national popular vote the winner of the United States presidency.
With 89% of precincts reporting all votes in at press time, Coloradans voting “Yes” on Prop 113 outnumbered “No” voters 1,485,429 to 1,349,983, a lead of a little over 4 percentage points. Montrose County, however, expectedly voted overwhelmingly against the proposition. The votes were 16,257 “No” to 7,567 “Yes.”
“I was glad that it originally passed the Legislature last year,” said Kevin Kuns, chair for the Montrose County Democrats. “And then here comes along another petition to get something on the ballot. I’m hoping once and for all now that it’s finished and it’ll stay the fact. I think it’s where it needs to be.”
With Colorado joining the interstate compact (along with Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island, Vermont, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, California, Illinois and New York), the states make up 196 electoral votes, needing 270 to make the compact go into effect.
Legislators in support of the NPV compact need 74 more electoral votes to make the winner of the national popular vote the winner of the presidency.
Kuns makes the argument many supporters of the national popular vote make.
“I think the Electoral College has been outdated for about 100 years,” he said. “I think it’s time to end that.
“You’ve seen elections decided by four battleground states today, and Biden has the national popular vote currently by something like 2 million votes.”
While Kuns was satisfied, Colorado’s decision to join the compact left Montrose County Republican Chairman Ray Langston “extremely disappointed.”
“We have used the (Electoral College) system for 244 years and now, all of a sudden, we want to do it differently,” Langston said. “What we decide in Colorado will not matter.”
The Electoral College, he said, was set up so “that every state would matter, every state would have an equal voice in our government, especially when it comes to electing the president.”
Langston said the national popular vote decision in Colorado was one more blow to rural residents.
“The people in rural areas are sick and tired of being told how to live by people who live in large-population cities. We here on the Western Slope look on California with total disdain with how it is being run, and now we have people here who want to turn Colorado into a smaller California,” he said.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
