Anticipation buzzes loudly as voters continue to watch poll results.
Watching is all anyone can now do after they flooded the Montrose County Courthouse yesterday to drop off their ballots and cast their votes in person.
Overall, voters left the courthouse on Election Day feeling positive about their votes and positions on the ballot measures.
“I feel great about it,” poll worker Trisha Joy commented, greeting voters with an enthusiastic smile as they walked by.
While not everyone was comfortable disclosing who they voted for, Tari Markley was open about her decision.
“I’m hoping Trump will win,” Markley said.
She had just left the courthouse and was excited to share her position. As of press time, a presidential victor had not been declared.
“I voted for our freedoms, and this is huge," she said. "I strongly believe in the American people and I’m very passionate about that. For my kids, my grandkids, our futures, and small businesses.”
The presidential election wasn’t the only issue on voters’ minds.
They also showed up to vote on the Colorado ballot measures.
Joy explained that she voted for measure 7A, the ballot measure that gave voters the option to decide if money should be used for fighting to keep water on the Western Slope, protecting water supplies for Western Slope farmers and ranchers, protecting drinking water for Western Slope communities, and protecting fish, wildlife and recreation.
“I am also opposed to late term abortion,” Joy said. “I’m certainly opposed to the popular vote, which probably gives you a pretty good idea of where I stand. I think Senator Cory Gardner is extremely important. I think all of our races have good candidates.”
Gardner lost to former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a result declared soon after polls closed Election Day.
A young voter, who declined to provide his name, left the courthouse feeling ambivalent about his vote, explaining that he was hopeful, but the results could go either direction.
He voted for Prop 114, a vote that supports requiring the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to create a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves on designated lands west of the continental divide by the end of 2023.
For him, votes for protecting wildlife and the environment were most important. As of press time, Prop 114 results were too close to call.
Some voters, however, entered polls with one priority: the presidential vote.
“I feel pretty good,” voter Lisa Bieber said.
While there were a couple of issues that Bieber voted on, she said she wasn’t sure about them.
Her primary priority entering the polls was the presidential vote.
Turnout in Montrose has increased since the last election.
Voter turnout in Montrose County totaled 87.66% on Tuesday, compared to the 78.99% turnout in 2016.
According to the Clerk and Recorder Montrose County unofficial election results, 25,000 ballots were cast Tuesday, Nov. 3, compared to the 21,743 ballots cast in 2016.
“I’m thrilled with this kind of participation,” Joy said. “Be it good, bad or indifferent for the election, it has pulled people together. We had 65% turnout as of Friday. It will be the biggest turnout in a hundred years. As bad as it’s been, it’s bringing people out to take a stand, which is certainly better than complacency.”
