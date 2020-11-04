With the election moving behind us, Montrose is gearing up for life post-election. Political centers are closing, polling centers are closed, and campaign signs are coming down.
The question now is, “What to do with the political signs?”
Trash and Recycling Services Superintendent Abel Velarde explained that the campaign signs throughout Montrose are not recyclable and that sign owners could throw them away as they would any other waste.
“When you dispose of them, they go to the landfill.” Velarde explained.
There are, however, alternatives to throwing out the non-recyclable signs.
The Montrose County Republicans are accepting signs that sign owners no longer want in their homes.
“We have a storage shed.” said Ray Langston, chairman of the Montrose County Republicans. “Some of them can be reused if they’re re-elected. For example, if Sen. Cory Gardner is re-elected, we can put those back up later.”
While the office will be closed down after the election, people can reach out to their political center for options on disposing of their signs.
For Montrose citizens who live in communities with a Homeowner’s Association (HOA), there are specific guidelines in the HOA’s Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions (CC&R).
“It really depends on the community, but in general, once the election is done, they’re required to remove political signs.” Rockwood Property Management HOA Manager Gil Pierce stated.
Under “Article 8.9: Use Restrictions,” of the Montrose CC&R it states that, “Political signs are an expression of free speech and are permitted. Such signs shall be removed within 24 hours of the election for which they were intended.”
Any violations of this guideline could result in fines up to $1,000.
Campaign sign owners can also recycle the signs for personal use.
The most common way to reuse the signs is to spray paint over them and personalize them for sales or announcements.
Whether it’s a garage sale sign or a celebratory sign, a campaign sign can be converted into a blank, reusable canvas.
Sign owners can also transform their yard signs into durable storage boxes.
Once cut down, they can be used as a hanging or standing box, or even a basket liner.
With winter right around the corner, durable campaign signs can even be used as a home sled for some family fun.
From donating signs back to nearby political centers to finding alternative uses, campaign signs can transition from a simple yard sign to an imaginative project in no time.
