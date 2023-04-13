Lawmakers are looking to expand what financial details candidates must disclose, improve automatic voter registration on tribal lands and require faster upload of ballot cure data, among other provisions, in an election-related measure introduced at the Colorado Legislature on Tuesday, April 11.

“We have, I would say, one of the best election systems in the country. It’s proven to be very accessible. It’s proven to be very secure. But obviously we can always make improvements, and so just about every year I introduce a bill to make those small improvements,” Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Boulder Democrat, told reporters Tuesday.



