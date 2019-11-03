With just days left before Montrose voters decide a sales tax measure, school board seats and two statewide issues, voter turnout — based on return of mail-in ballots — was 32.5 percent.
As of Nov. 1, most of those ballots were returned in person, with 5,307 electors having deposited them into drop boxes inside and outside of the historic Montrose County courthouse, while 3,440 voters returned theirs by mail.
Election Day is Tuesday; all ballots must be received by 7 p.m. in order to be counted. Postmarks will not suffice.
“We expected a low turnout, however, the city tax issue has brought a lot of discussion and interest out there, so we’re thinking it might be a little higher because of that,” Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said.
She expects a surge Monday and Tuesday, as last-minute voters appear to deliver a ballot in person (it is now too late to mail them back), or to vote on a secure machine.
So far, more than 1,200 ballots have been returned to the clerk as undeliverable — a higher rate than usual, Guynes said.
People who were expecting a ballot, but who did not receive one, should go to the voting site in person, 320 S. First St. (across from the post office).
In Colorado, people who have proof of state residency can also register to vote on Election Day and cast a ballot.
Local issues
• Ballot measure 2A asks city residents for a 0.58 percent sales tax increase — for a $100 purchase, that would be 58 cents — to fund more police officers and a larger, updated headquarters. A portion of this tax would sunset after the building is paid off and the sales tax for public safety would drop to 0.44 percent at that time.
The city would continue to provide a general fund allotment for law enforcement; the sales tax increase sought does not replace general fund money for the Montrose Police Department. The city cannot use grant funding that was awarded to other projects, such as trails expansions or sculptures, for law enforcement because of restrictions on how that money may be spent. If passed, Montrose’s city sales tax rate would fall in about the middle of sales tax rates charged in other Western Slope cities. The city does not have a property tax.
Backers say a sales tax means everyone who spends money in town would help contribute to law enforcement services and the funding is needed to address rising crime.
Opponents say the city needs to prioritize its funding and have questioned budget figures.
• Montrose County School District Board race:
Nine people are vying for three open school board seats.
In District B, the candidates are DoriAnn Adragna, Katie Dunn, Jacob Suppes (incumbent) and Maria Trujillo.
In District D, the candidates are Shawn Carroll and Cindy Brand.
In District G, the candidates are Stephen Bush (incumbent), Melody Gillette and Dru-Anne Weaver.
There is also a vacancy in District F, but that race drew no candidates, so the seat will be filled by appointment after the election.
For more information about the candidates, see the Oct. 3 Montrose Daily Press article “School board candidates talk safety, share strategies,” at www.montrosepress.com
State issues
• Proposition CC asks voters lift the revenue-capping provision of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights and allow the state to retain overages to increase funding for roads and schools.
Right now, revenue that exceeds TABOR caps is refunded to taxpayers through a reduction of their state income tax rate; Prop CC does not change TABOR’s other provisions.
• Proposition DD asks voters to approve a 10-percent tax on sports betting in Colorado and apply those revenues to implementing the Colorado Water Plan. Taxing sports gambling could raise between $10 million and $15 million to help fund the water plan, which is projected to require billions over 30 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.