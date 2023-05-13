The smell of sunscreen and electric energy known only to fifth-graders permeated the air around Montrose High School's track Friday, when the Montrose County School District hosted the annual track meet for that grade.
The track meet is another one of those district traditions that many parents, aunts, and cousins in the bleachers may remember from their time in elementary school here in Montrose, where the tradition has been a staple for years.
Fifth-graders from all six of the district's elementary schools, alongside students from Peak Virtual Academy, spent May 12 out in the sun, showing off their skills in multiple track and field events.
The meet is not just put on for the students, however, it’s also a day for parents and the broader community to get outside and cheer for their loved ones as well.
With hundreds of students participating, the high school football field was bustling with plenty of staff and volunteers to make sure everything ran smoothly.
“It is a giant production that we could not put on without the tremendous help from the Montrose Recreation District and our parent volunteers,” said Cottonwood Elementary P.E. teacher Laurele Brooks.
“As teachers we put together the event, and it is a great day.”
The event, which ran from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., boasts a strong list of traditional track and field events. Aside from races of a wide range of distances — such as the 100 or 1600 meter — students also tried out hurdles, the high jump, long jump, shot put, and discus throw.
Of course, there were some other events for the grade-schoolers to give their all at, such as the football throw, foxtail throw, and the classic tug of war.
The event, said Brooks, allows students to experience the atmosphere of competing in a track and field event.
Students began exploring, then practicing, these events weeks ago, around spring break. They were able to sign up for the events they are interested in most. On the day of the meet the students were able to show off what they had worked hard for.
“Our students work tirelessly on their events,” remarked Brooks.
These students looked like pro athletes as they congratulated their opponents and cheered on their classmates in between events.
