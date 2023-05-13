The smell of sunscreen and electric energy known only to fifth-graders permeated the air around Montrose High School's track Friday, when the Montrose County School District hosted the annual track meet for that grade.

The track meet is another one of those district traditions that many parents, aunts, and cousins in the bleachers may remember from their time in elementary school here in Montrose, where the tradition has been a staple for years. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?