Elevate Fiber is lighting up the Iron Horse neighborhood in Montrose, the eighth area this year to which Elevate has brought high-speed fiber internet. With this addition, approximately 80% of the City of Montrose now has access to Elevate’s network and the fastest 1 gig internet speeds.
“None of us knew what 2020 had in store for us when we kicked off the year, but it quickly became apparent how important reliable, high-speed internet truly is. We didn’t let the obstacles stop us—our construction crews, installation technicians, and the entire team at Elevate adapted quickly so we could continue serving our communities,” said Jasen Bronec, Elevate president, and CEO of Delta-Montrose Electric Association.
Since January, Elevate has added eight areas to its service footprint, including the following:
• Iron Horse Subzone
• American Village Subzone
• Brown Ranch Subzone
• Crawford 57 Grant Zone
• Chipeta Subzone
• Northeast Delta Grant Zone
• West Spring Creek Grant Zone
• Fairview Grant Zone
With the completion of the Iron Horse neighborhood, Elevate construction crews are now building the fiber network in the areas called South Townsend Subzone and East Main Subzone in Montrose. Even more areas are on the schedule in the coming months.
“Our progress isn’t slowing down as we head into 2021. By next summer, we will have constructed our fiber network to another 1,900 homes and businesses. We’re bringing more than just better internet to our communities. We’re bringing opportunities for working remotely, online schooling, and virtual medical appointments,” said Bronec.
Consumers can find out if their home or business is located in an area where Elevate is available by searching their address at www.elevateinternet.com or calling 844-386-8744. Elevate is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta-Montrose Electric Association.
