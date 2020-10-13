Elevate Fiber won a substantial chunk of funding to build out its fiber network in locations near Cedaredge and rural areas of southwestern Montrose.
The Colorado Department of Regulatory Affairs Broadband Board awarded $850,000 for fiber build-out in Beaver Hills, rural Montrose, and $1.2 million for Cedar Mesa, in the Cedaredge area.
“We’re thrilled that DORA has, once again, entrusted us with grant funds to build our fiber network and bring better internet to our rural areas,” Kent Blackwell, chief technology officer for Elevate and Delta-Montrose Electric Association, said in a provided statement. Elevate is a wholly owned subsidiary of DMEA, the local power cooperative.
“These funds make it possible to bring truly great internet service to some of the most under-served parts of our territory,” Blackwell said.
Elevate offers 1 gig speed internet in its service areas; build-out has been determined in part by pre-registrations in different “zones” of its territory. Once a certain number of sign-ups has been reached, Elevate proceeds with bringing internet service to a given zone.
About 26 zones remain without fiber service being started, because the sign-up thresholds have not been met. Elevate is seeking grant opportunities because so many of these locations are rural.
“Just over half of our DMEA members now have access to Elevate,” Mashburn said.
The total project costs for Beaver Hills and Cedar Mesa is about $3 million. The grants will help cover more than 50 percent of the cost, but DMEA/Elevate must provide matching contributions.
“It does require financial investment on our part as well,” Elevate communications manager Becky Mashburn said.
“It was a real effort on the part of everybody,” DMEA Board President Bill Patterson said. “It just increases our capability.”
Elevate is limited in what it can spend to build out the network, so every grant received helps increase that capability, he said.
Many steps remain before construction can begin and before Elevate can line up its share of the funding.
Patterson said the award for Cedar Mesa could be challenged, the way nearly $1 million for high-speed internet service to west Hotchkiss was in 2019.
TDS Telecom successfully challenged a portion of DMEA’s Broadband Deployment Board grant that year, on the basis that TDS’ parent company, Delta County Tele-Comm Inc., is the incumbent local exchange carrier and broadband provider for the west Hotchkiss area.
Because Elevate wasn’t bringing internet service into an “unserved” area, as that particular grant required, the award should be rescinded, TDS in court filings argued. TDS was already receiving federal funds to install broadband in the area and argued — disputed by Elevate — that some homes in west Hotchkiss were already receiving adequate broadband service.
The broadband board rescinded the Hotchkiss portion of that grant and a district court ruling issued in January upheld that decision.
“We expect TDS will probably challenge the grant in Delta County,” Patterson said on Monday.
Such a challenge is possible, Mashburn said. “We don’t know if we’ll be challenged. Right now, we are celebrating the fact that we were awarded and we are in that waiting stage,” she said.
The grant award was good news for Elevate, she said. “It was a good day for us, for sure.”
