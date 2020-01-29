The Montrose Elks Lodge 1053 plans to improve and expand the existing RV park behind the lodge on Hillcrest Drive.
Those plans, however, faced public opposition after the city planning commission approved a conditional use permit Dec. 11, 2019 — it was appealed Dec. 16. Opposition remained last week, when the permit was granted after a de novo hearing before Montrose City Council.
Clint Anders of the Elks Lodge stated during the planning commission meeting that “the Elks Lodge would like to improve the facilities and expand the existing RV park as a way to get additional revenue,” in addition to bringing tourists to Montrose to contribute to the economy.
“[The Elks] have put a lot of time into researching and developing the idea,” Anders continued.
Terry Anders, who is on the Elks Lodge board of directors and is responsible for the RV park, clarified that the Elks are “struggling for revenue” and had to turn people away during the summer.
The RV park currently occupying the space behind the Elks Lodge has eight sites. The project would increase the number of RV sites, add full hookups, and make other improvements to the landscape of the property.
At the Montrose City Council meeting on Jan. 21, a de novo hearing was held for the public to comment on the RV park. The hearing alternated between hearing from Elks members and those who live in the neighborhood surrounding the planned RV park.
Many citizens voiced concerns about the proximity of the RV park to their homes, including noise, dust, vibration, crime and privacy. Some also expressed concerns about the ability of large vehicles to enter the park from Hillcrest without disturbing traffic flow, as well as the possibility of the Elks selling the RV park.
Another prominent concern from nearby residents was the property value of their homes and the lack of communication from the Elks Lodge about the expansion. Many indicated they wished they had more information earlier about the project in order to keep communication lines open throughout the process.
Following concerns from citizens about the potential of a slatted chain-link fence, another discussion ensued about installing a material that would not disturb the neighborhood aesthetic while keeping long-term maintenance costs low.
At the end of the hearing, City Council approved the Conditional Use Permit CUP18-0359 for a travel home park in a B2 zone, with conditions: the park must meet the conditional use criteria in the Montrose zoning code; the park must be limited to 28 RV spots; the park must have an 8-foot privacy fence along three borders of the property made of a material that cannot be seen through; the setbacks from the property lines adjacent to the residential area; the business area must be implemented according to the site plan, and if the property is sold, the future owner must reapply for the permit.
The RV park will be open to Elks members and their accompanied guests only, and a camp host and manager will be on site. Further rules on parking, fires, and stay lengths will be enforced. It was also stated that the traffic impact of the park was projected to be too small to trigger a traffic study, and that the roundabout at Hillcrest and Miami is built for a 75-foot tractor trailer.
Anders said during the planning commission meeting the Elks are “hoping to start construction this spring and want to be up and running Memorial Day weekend.”
