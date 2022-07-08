Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced an emergency public fish salvage, effective Saturday, July 9 at Groundhog Reservoir, roughly 30 miles north of Dolores.
The salvage is being implemented to mitigate imminent fish loss, as Groundhog Reservoir is being drawn down to accommodate repairs to the dam’s outlet structure. This has resulted in poor water quality conditions and loss of refuge habitat for trout.
This emergency regulation does not pertain to any portion of Groundhog Creek above or below the reservoir or Nash Creek above the reservoir.
All bag and possession limits for the reservoir are removed for the duration of the salvage. Anglers can keep all of the fish they catch utilizing the lawful angling methods currently allowed at the lake.
Anglers must have a valid 2022 Colorado fishing license. Commercial angling is not allowed as part of this salvage.
As the reservoir is drawn down, anglers should be advised that they will experience changing conditions and a muddy approach to the water.
The emergency salvage will continue through Oct. 31, 2022. When repairs are completed and the reservoir regains adequate water, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will restock the reservoir.
