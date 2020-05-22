Emergency personnel have responded to a multi-unit structure fire at Northside Storage, located at 4152 N. Townsend Ave. in Montrose.
According to scanner traffic, the call for the fire came around 9:45 a.m.
Traffic is restricted on N. Townsend Ave.
Montrose County Sheriff's office and Montrose Police Department are controlling traffic as Montrose County Fire Protection District works to extinguish the blaze.
Stay with the Montrose Daily Press for more on this developing story.
