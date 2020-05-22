Storage unit fire

Emergency personnel have responded to a multi-unit structure fire at Northside Storage, located at 4152 N. Townsend Ave. in Montrose.

According to scanner traffic, the call for the fire came around 9:45 a.m.

Traffic is restricted on N. Townsend Ave.

Montrose County Sheriff's office and Montrose Police Department are controlling traffic as Montrose County Fire Protection District works to extinguish the blaze.

